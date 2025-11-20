CreatorWeek Macao 2025 culminates in fruitful harvest – worldwide content brands Macao’s destination appeal under influencers’ spotlight

MACAU, November 20 - CreatorWeek Macao 2025 culminates in fruitful harvest

Jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the international media production company Branded, the CreatorWeek Macao 2025 successfully showcased to the world the glamour of Macao as a “young, international and innovative” city in the spotlight of influencers. Content creators from around the world gathered in Macao to explore local communities in depth and create content across sectors and platforms. CreatorWeek Meet & Greet, CreatorWeek Live, CreatorWeek Conference and other activities were held concurrently for followers from worldwide and Macao to enjoy an interactive encounter with their idol influencers.

Creators with over 100 million followers dazzle on an unprecedented scale

With the core objective to support Chinese mainland creators to venture into the world and international creators to learn about Chinese culture, the event attracted about 250 groups of international and Greater China guests, including over 45 groups of influencers each with over 10 million followers, and 140 groups of influencers each with over 1 million followers. Two groups of content creators even engage over 100 million followers each. Other participants included representatives of international and Chinese mainland major new media production companies and creator agencies. The total of their followers near 2 billion. The event attracted various media from Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Greater China for coverage.

Worldwide posts raise Macao’s international profile

For five days from 24 to 28 October, creators created in-depth content around Macao’s fascinating “tourism +”. The overall count of impressions amounted to 100 million on YouTube, TikTok, Douyin, Xiaohongshu and other platforms. The event marked the first time for various content productions, including co-creation of top-one YouTubers from Japan and Italy (ISSEI and PANDA BOI) in Macao, the first filming of short drama series beyond the United States for Alan Chikin Chow, who ranks 35th on Forbes’ 2025 Top Creators list, the first Asian show of Berywam as the World Beatbox Champion, among others.

20 local content creators were chosen to become the ambassadors and partner with stellar international and Greater China creators to explore local communities and manifest a blend of local x international creativity and integration across “tourism +” in practice. Stokes Twins, among the top ten YouTube Channels in the world, partnered with renowned photographers Jordan Matter and Hudson Matter, CEO of Flywheel, Eyal Baumel, and other international creators with over 200 million followers in total to compete with local sports enthusiasts in a friendly basketball game.

Interactive encounters raise online visibility

Among the on-site activities, CreatorWeek Meet & Greet attracted over 1,700 participants. Given that certain sessions attracted many signups, the organizer reasonably extended the sessions and adjusted the length of interactive moments, to fulfill enthusiastic fans’ wish for encounter with their idols. Both CreatorWeek Live and CreatorWeek Wellness Workshop won widely positive feedback. Themed around the creator economy, the CreatorWeek Conference gathered some 50 industry elites for an exchange of insights into the trends of the creator economy and engaged over 600 participants. In addition, the Creator Academy provided professional training for 120 content creators and representatives of new media production companies. The two event highlights built a platform for exchange and cooperation and created abundant business value for content creators, local new media production companies and groups as well as platform leaders. At the event, many international creators built contact with various media platforms from the Chinese mainland while local industry professionals connected with their international counterparts, which fostered Macao’s creator economy.

Deliver advantages as international exchange platform

The CreatorWeek Macao 2025 was held with success and unleashed the impact of Macao as an international exchange platform. The interactive moments enabled content creators from worldwide to come into Greater China and go out into the world. Creators’ content is set to attract more young international visitors to Macao, in turn propelling the tourism and economy towards diversified and high-quality development, reinforcing Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure. In the future, MGTO will continue to deepen integration across the sectors of “tourism +” and support Macao’s development into a vigorous and charming destination.