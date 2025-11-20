CE to visit Shenzhen for closing ceremony of 15th National Games

MACAU, November 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on Friday (21 November) to attend at Happy Theater the closing ceremony for the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China.

Chairperson of the Macao Competition Zone Organising Committee for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, Ms O Lam, will also attend the ceremony.

Since the official opening of the 15th National Games on 9 November, each sporting event has proceeded smoothly and concluded successfully. Guangdong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), and the Macao SAR, upholding the vision of “United as the Greater Bay Area, United for the National Games”, jointly delivered a national sporting extravaganza that displayed “simplicity, safety, and brilliance”. The Games have fully demonstrated the strengths of the “One country, two systems” principle, and the power of regional collaboration, marking a new chapter in the development of sports within China.

While the Chief Executive is away from Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak, will be Acting Chief Executive.