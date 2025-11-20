MGTO partners with Thai travel trade to boost visitations through online sales platforms and on-site flash booths

MACAU, November 20 - From 1 to 15 November, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organized an online-offline promotional event known as “Macao Wonder Fest 2025” in Bangkok, Thailand. Tailored for visitors from target market segments, an array of time-limited travel offers were launched on platforms in partnership with several airlines, online and offline travel agencies, while flash sales booths were set up at a BTS Skytrain station (along Bangkok Mass Transit System) within the famous shopping district of EM. Through offline promotion which led potential consumers onto the online sales platform, the Office actively brands Macao as an ideal destination for Thai residents, to expand this international visitor market in Southeast Asia.

Diverse product sales online

During the event period, “Macao Wonder Fest 2025” online sales website offered a variety of Macao tourism products in discount, with cashback and lucky draw. Thailand travel agencies launched over ten types of Macao tourism products, five-day-four-night packages for individual travel to Macao and Hengqin in one trip, three-day-two-night individual travel packages to Macao, Macao cultural temple tours and so forth. Consumers could purchase round-trip air tickets or individual travel packages, book and stay in Macao hotels for two consecutive nights, purchase tickets to Macao attractions, individual travel packages and private transfer service, in exchange for cashback. The special offers were available within a limited quota. Interested individuals could join the “Fan of Macao” Lucky Draw on the website, follow MGTO on social media and share their trip experiences in Macao for a chance to win round-trip air tickets for two from Bangkok to Macao.

During the event, the view count of the online sales website exceeded 20,000. A total of 1,712 Macao tourism products were booked.

Booths at BTS Skytrain station lead consumers onto online sales platform

Given the immense flows of passengers at BTS Skytrain station, MGTO set up flash booths at Phrom Phong station in the famous shopping district of EM in Bangkok from 4 to 11 November, to cater for locals’ preference of interactive experience in real life. Spectators were led onto the online sales platform for Macao tourism products. Incorporating elements of Macao’s landmarks and temple culture that is also embraced by people in Thailand, the booths featured an interactive game of lots drawing from a fortune stick holder. Game participants could obtain a souvenir of MAK MAK’s golden fortune card. To maximize the synergy of online and offline marketing initiatives, the online sales website “Macao Wonder Fest 2025” was shown on the LED screen on site, encouraging passersby to shop for various Macao tourism products online. During the promotional period, individuals could present an effective round-trip air ticket from Bangkok to Macao at the booths in exchange for a 500-Thai baht cash coupon.

The eight-day promotional event engaged 5,235 participants. 200 of them obtained cash coupons by presenting effective round-trip air tickets.

Visitor arrivals in first nine months increase year on year by 20%

Thailand ranks as 6th largest international visitor market

This June, MGTO and Macao’s travel trade unfolded a three-day mega promotional event at Siam Paragon, an iconic shopping mall in Bangkok. Offering themed booths, interactive games and travel offers, the event attracted over 175,000 spectators for an experience of Macao’s “tourism +”, making a great promotional impact.

In the first nine months of this year, Macao has welcomed over 115,000 Thai visitors, a year-on-year surge of 20.8%. Thailand has become the sixth largest international visitor market for Macao. A total of three airlines (Air Macau, AirAsia and Thai Lion Air) currently operate direct flight services between Macao and Thailand.