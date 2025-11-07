Demographic statistics for the first three quarters of 2025

MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population was 686,600 at the end of the third quarter of 2025, similar to the same period last year. As regards the gender distribution, the female population (369,900) exceeded the male population (316,700), accounting for 53.9% of the total.

In the first three quarters of 2025, mortality (1,829) decreased by 37 year-on-year; the top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (708, 38.7% of total), Diseases of the Circulatory System (496, 27.1%) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (172, 9.4%). Meanwhile, cases of marriage registration (2,052) dropped by 262.

With respect to the population movement, number of new arrivals from the Chinese mainland with one-way permit (2,735) and number of individuals newly granted right of abode (1,178) increased by 290 and 390 respectively year-on-year in the first three quarters.

In comparison with the second quarter of 2025, number of live births (709) grew by 38 in the third quarter, while mortality (579) and cases of marriage registration (610) decreased by 33 and 115 respectively. Number of new arrivals from the Chinese mainland with one-way permit (1,119) rose by 188 quarter-on-quarter, whereas number of individuals newly granted right of abode (283) fell by 73.