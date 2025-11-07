72nd Macau Grand Prix Auto Show coming up this weekend

MACAU, November 7 - The 72nd Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 13th to 16th. Showcasing many of the participating racing vehicles, the 72nd Macau Grand Prix Auto Show will be held at Tap Seac Square on November 8th and 9th, where residents and visitors can join the excitement in the lead up to the event.

On display at the 72nd Macau Grand Prix Auto Show will be an FR race car, as well as many of the cars participating in the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup and motorcycles from the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition.

At the same venue as the show will be the opening ceremony of this year’s Macau Grand Prix, to be held at 3pm on November 8th. As well as the ceremony and the displays, the show will also include a booth selling Grand Prix-themed cultural and creative products, while several competitors will be on site to meet fans, creating a rare, not-to-be-missed opportunity.

The auto show is open from 3pm to 9pm on November 8th and from 10am to 5pm on November 9th November.

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix will feature seven exciting races: Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Formula 4 Race – FIA F4 World Cup; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4); and Macau Roadsport Challenge.

As the event approaches, the popularity of the Grand Prix is ​​increasing by the day. To further enhance the atmosphere in the local community, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will erect large screens to broadcast the event in multiple locations, including: Senado Square; Io Hon Market Park; Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps District); Taipa Carmo Fair; Amizade Plaza; Leisure Area of Lok Yeong Fa Yuen Building; and Tap Seac Square, allowing residents and visitors to follow the event in a variety of ways.

In terms of community promotion, a touring exhibition of racing photography is visiting numerous schools across Macao during November, display panels relating information about the Grand Prix and its history. To give the young generation a deeper understanding of the event, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will again invite local students to watch on site this year, enabling them to experience the thrilling atmosphere of racing first-hand.

In addition, to further promote racing culture and encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix in different ways, the “72nd Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition” will be held, with entries open from November 17th to December 30th.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the “Macau GP Macau Grand Prix” mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.