36th Macao Arts Festival offers additional performance of the play Her Dynasty by The Nine Theatre “Where culture flourishes, happiness happens” - Performing Arts Gala to be staged at Iao Hon this week

MACAU, May 20 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 36th Macao Arts Festival, themed “New Streams of Inspiration”, features 15 selected programmes. In response to the public’s enthusiastic response, an additional performance of the programme Her Dynasty by The Nine Theatre from Beijing, will be offered on 26 June at 7:45pm. Tickets will be available simultaneously through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 23 May. In addition, the shows Double Bill, Everlasting Youth 2.0, Now What?, and the “Where culture flourishes, happiness happens” - Performing Arts Gala will be held this week.

The “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens” - Performing Arts Gala will be held from 22 to 24 May at Iao Hon Market Park, featuring rich and diverse performances from various artistic groups from Macao and Mainland China for three consecutive nights. The participating groups include the Quanzhou One-Six Art Troupe from Fujian, located at the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, and the Ximeng County Ethnic Cultural Work Team from Yunnan, located along the Southwest Silk Road, both of which will showcase diverse presentations of intangible cultural heritage. Local groups such as the Big Mouse Kids Drama Group, the Association of Chinese National Culture and Arts, the Own Theatre and the Casa de Portugal em Macau will also present theatre, dance and music, invigorating the community through the arts. Besides, the Wa Ethnic Dance Experience Workshop will be held on 24 May (Sunday), at 10am, at Iao Hon Market Park. No registration is required and admission is free. At 2:30pm on the same day, the “Out of the Box – Family Storytelling and Acting Workshop” will be held at the Iao Hon Activity Centre Auditorium, guiding adults and children to present improvised performances. Registration can be made online through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account.

Jolda Dance Theatre from Kazakhstan will present Double Bill with two gems, the pieces Tamyr and Timeless, on 22 and 23 May at the Macao Cultural Centre Box II, offering a dance feast that transcends regions, space and time. The local production Everlasting Youth 2.0, by Theatre Farmers, premiered at the 17th Macao Arts Festival in 2006, returns to the Macao Arts Festival twenty years later with a new adaptation. Written and directed by renowned Macao playwright Lawrence Lei, produced by Jacky Li, a founding member of the company, who shares the stage with local actress Carmen Kong, the play will be held on 23 and 24 May the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium, unfolding a love story that spans sixty years across life and death. The sharing session “Creation of ‘Everlasting Youth 2.0’” will be held on 24 May, at 3pm, in the Macao Cultural Centre Conference Room, in which the playwright and director Lawrence Lei will share the process of rewriting the script, and lead performers Jacky Li and Carmen Kong will share their experiences and insights. The well-received Patuá Theatre, a national intangible cultural heritage item of Macao, returns to the Macao Arts Festival this year. With a humorous plot, the show Now What? will be staged at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 23 and 24 May, unfolding the difficulties and decision faced by two sisters after inheriting a Macanese restaurant.

Tickets for the additional performance of the play Her Dynasty are on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 23 May. On the first day of ticket sales, ticket purchases for each show are limited to a maximum of 10 tickets per performance per person, with various discounts available.

For more information about the programmes, outreach activities, ticket purchase, discounts, and the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, please visit the Festival’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2840 0555 (Maca0); Online ticket reservation is available at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo.