Unmanned aircraft ban in designated areas during APEC Tourism Ministers’ Meeting

MACAU, May 20 - To ensure the smooth conduct of the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the 67th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting, the Civil Aviation Authority will implement an unmanned aircraft ban from June 24 to 28, 2026, in accordance with Paragraph 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macao, approved by the Dispatch of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works No. 16/2026. The ban covers a 500-meter radius around Macau Tower and the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The notice is published today in Issue 20, Serie II of the Official Gazette of the Macao Special Administrative Region. Any violations will be penalized pursuant to No. 2, Article 59 of Law No. 4/2025 “Civil Aviation Activities Law”.