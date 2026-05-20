Government launches public consultation on Macao’s Third Five-Year Plan

MACAU, May 20 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is conducting a 40-day public consultation, running from today until 28 June, to gather opinions on the proposals in the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the MSAR (2026-2030).

The Plan will aim thoroughly to implement the important directives of President Xi Jinping made during his inspection tour of Macao, and actively and closely align Macao’s work with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, and thus better seize strategic national development opportunities. The Plan’s proposals also aim to consolidate and enhance Macao’s competitive advantages, and enable the city to integrate further into, and serve, the country’s overall development.

The MSAR Government has drafted the consultation document for the Third Five-Year Plan based on a comprehensive review of the implementation of the city’s Second Five-Year Plan, as well as extensive research and analysis. The aim is to advance high-quality and sustainable economic and social development in Macao. The vision is to build a “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”.

The consultation document on the Third Five-Year Plan covers 10 parts and 36 chapters. Key topics include: safeguarding national security and social stability; enhancing governance effectiveness in the MSAR; advancing appropriate economic diversification; the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; integrated development of education, science and technology, and of talent; the strengthening and optimising of people’s livelihoods; building a beautiful and ‘smart’ Macao; deepening integration into, and support for, national development; and measures to ensure effective implementation of the plan as a whole.

To promote high-quality development during the period covered by the Third Five-Year Plan, it is essential fully, accurately, and resolutely to implement the “One country, two systems” principle, in line with President Xi’s important speeches. Close alignment with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan is required, alongside strengthened top-level planning, enhanced coordination, while reinforcing the vision, scientific aspect, and feasibility of the plan. By focusing on Macao’s long-term goals and strategic tasks, and advancing key initiatives and major projects, solid progress can be achieved across all sectors.

The Third Five-Year Plan will serve as the guiding blueprint for Macao’s economic and social development over the relevant period, setting the direction and pathway for the MSAR’s future. The MSAR Government encourages active participation from all sectors of society and members of the public during the consultation period, and welcomes their valuable opinions and recommendations in order jointly to shape Macao’s future development.

Starting today, free copies of the printed Third Five-Year Plan consultation document are available at the Macao Government Services Centre, the Central District Public Services Centre, and the Islands District Integrated Government Services Centre.

The electronic version can also be viewed or downloaded via either the MSAR Government Portal (https://www.gov.mo) or the dedicated webpage of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau (https://www.dsepdr.gov.mo/comment).

During the consultation period, members of the public may submit their views through any of the following channels: the “Macao One Account” mobile app and website (https://www.mo.gov.mo); the dedicated consultation webpage (https://www.dsepdr.gov.mo/comment); a telephone voicemail hotline: (+853) 2883 9919; email: comment@dsepdr.gov.mo; or by post addressed to: No. 185-195, Rua do Desporto, Taipa, Macao; and Fax: (+853) 2882 3426.