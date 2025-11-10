Satellites Market to Exceed US $30.97 Billion by 2029, with 5.1% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Satellites Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Satellites Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, there's been a solid and consistent growth in the satellite market. It's predicted that the market will expand from $24.15 billion in 2024 to $25.35 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This uptick throughout historical periods is chiefly due to growth in investments in satellites, the initiation of sophisticated low earth orbit satellites, and advances in technology development.

The satellite industry is predicted to experience considerable expansion in the coming years, with the market projected to reach $30.97 billion by 2029, reflecting a 5.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the rising adoption of low earth orbit satellites across diverse sectors, the growing use of lightweight materials, substantial government backing, an increased demand for telecommunications and an uptick in investments. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass the development of small satellite systems, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, the application of 3D printing, ongoing advancements in payload systems, a focus on developing superior ground systems, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Download a free sample of the satellites market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3699&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Satellites Market?

The satellite market experienced growth during the forecast period, largely due to the rising demand for Direct-To-Home (DTH) television services. Essentially, DTH service is a digital satellite service that directly delivers satellite television programming to an individual's home. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Quarterly Indicator Report in May 2023 revealed an increase in the total active subscriber base of Pay DTH, from 65.58 million in September 2022 to 66.62 million in December 2022, just in the third quarter of the year. DTH service uses wireless technology to transmit television programs directly from the satellite to the user's television, which subsequently escalated the need for satellites and thus, revenue for the global satellite market growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Satellites Market?

Major players in the Satellites Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Thales Group

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• OHB SE

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

• ST Engineering

• NanoAvionics

• Gomspace

What Are The Top Trends In The Satellites Industry?

The surge in popularity for hybrid DTH set-top boxes is causing a shift in the satellite market. These hybrid boxes have emerged due to DTH providers' efforts to bring web-based content to television screens. For example, in April 2023, Bharti Airtel Limited, a telecommunications services company from India, introduced X-stream, a Hybrid Android set-top box. The newly introduced Airtel Xstream Box, equipped with Android 10, is a viable choice for consumers seeking an economically priced streaming device featuring the latest options. Importantly, the Xstream Box has Chromecast capabilities, allowing users to cast content from their smartphones or tablets to their television screens.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Satellites Market Segments

The satellites market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, Nano Satellite

2) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Elliptical Orbit

3) By Application: Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration And Verification, Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Communication, Other Applications

4) By End User: Commercial, Civil, Government, Military, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Large Satellite: Geostationary Satellites, High-Capacity Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites

2) By Mini Satellite: Miniaturized Communication Satellites, Science And Research Satellites

3) By Micro Satellite: Technology Demonstration Satellites, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites For Data Collection

4) By Nano Satellite: CubeSats, PocketQubes, Educational And Experimental Satellites

View the full satellites market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellites-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Satellites Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Satellites Global Market Report, the dominant region for that year was Asia-Pacific, which is also anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the global satellite market share during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Satellites Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Military Satellites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-satellites-global-market-report

Low Earth Orbit Leo Satellites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-earth-orbit-leo-satellites-global-market-report

Aerospace Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-materials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.