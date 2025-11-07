Qilimanjaro launches world’s first multimodal Quantum Data Center, paving the way for the computing of the future

Dr. Marta Estarellas, CEO of Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech, speaks at the grand opening of the company's Quantum Data Center as Miquel Sàmper, Minister for Business and Labour at the Government of Catalonia listens.

Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech new data center will host up to 10 quantum computers, including analog and digital machines.

Our Quantum Data Center is an open ecosystem where industry, research, and public institutions can prepare for the future. Quantum computing is already transforming the way we understand innovation.” — Dr. Marta Estarellas, CEO of Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech announces the opening of its Quantum Data Center, the first multimodal quantum infrastructure in Europe. Located in Barcelona’s innovation district, the center marks a major step forward for Europe’s technological progress and positions Catalonia as one of the world’s leading hubs in quantum computing.The center will host up to 10 quantum computers and will be able to serve thousands of users. This includes access to both digital and analog quantum computers. This combination, along with classical compute, allows users to match each use case with the most appropriate hardware.According to Dr. Marta Estarellas, CEO of Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech, “This center is much more than a technological facility; it is an open ecosystem where industry, research, and public institutions can prepare for the future. Quantum computing is not a distant promise, it is already transforming the way we understand innovation.”Qilimanjaro’s differential analog quantum computing platforms are naturally suited for continuous and complex problems, such as the simulation of molecules, materials, and physical systems. It also offers powerful new ways to train AI models and solve large-scale optimization challenges, opening a path to faster and more energy-efficient computing.Through its Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) platform SpeQtrum , Qilimanjaro will offer cloud-based access to analog and digital quantum computing for companies, research centers, and universities across Europe.José María García Orois, Business Development Officer at SETT, Spanish Society for Technological Transformation, said he has watched Qilimanjaro grow both in its technological proposition and as a business of the future since the company was founded in 2019.“SETT has not only invested in Qilimanjaro, but also remains firmly committed to supporting the company through its next stages of growth, which already position it as one of Europe’s leading references in quantum technologies,” he said.A new stage for European technologyThe Quantum Data Center opens the door for European organizations to explore firsthand the real-world applications of quantum technology firsthand. The unique combination of analog and digital quantum computing with HPC offers new insights into the simulation of new materials, optimization of energy networks or logistics processes, and the reduction of resources needed to train artificial intelligence models.Miquel Sàmper, Minister for Business and Labour at the Government of Catalonia, said, “Qilimanjaro is a clear example of what we are capable of achieving when the country’s scientific and technological talent finds support, trust, and opportunities for growth. From the Government of Catalonia, we fully share this ambition and work to promote a strong digital and technological ecosystem, capable of attracting investment, retaining talent, and generating quality opportunities throughout our territory.”Driving sustainable innovationWith this project, Qilimanjaro reaffirms its commitment to a technologically sovereign and sustainable Europe, capable of competing and collaborating at the highest levels of science and innovation.The Quantum Data Center symbolizes a new era for European technology, one in which science, industry, and institutions work together to build a sustainable, responsible future that serves society.About QilimanjaroHeadquartered in Barcelona, Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech is a quantum computing company working to accelerate the arrival of useful quantum computers through the development of its analog chips based on fluxoniums. Founded in 2019, Qilimanjaro builds integrated, error-resilient quantum computers that enable faster and more scalable solutions than purely digital quantum approaches.Its analog quantum systems offer immediate advantages in simulation, optimization, and artificial intelligence, areas where digital quantum processors (QPUs) still face limitations in scalability and error tolerance.Qilimanjaro follows a dual strategy to broaden access to quantum computing. On one hand, through its SpeQtrum QaaS platform, it provides remote access to multimodal data centers that combine analog, digital, and classical computing.On the other hand, it develops on-premise systems allowing modular and complete integration of analog and digital QPUs for supercomputing centers and research institutions.With this strategy, the company aims to bring quantum computing closer to everyone, helping industry and research access sustainable computational resources. The goal is to respond to the needs of an increasingly digital society, while promoting innovation, understanding of nature, and the development of new technologies.

