USCIS Received 35,000 Applications For Homeland Defenders, Most for Any Job in Agency History

USCIS has made hundreds of job offers and is recruiting even more Homeland Defenders

WASHINGTON – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today announced that since starting its hiring campaign for Homeland Defenders on Sept. 30, the agency has received an overwhelming 35,000+ applications—the most for any position in agency history. The agency says its aggressive social media campaign is attracting Americans to join USCIS and restore integrity to the nation’s immigration system after four years of Biden’s border chaos.

USCIS is cutting bureaucratic red tape to hire fiercely dedicated, America-first patriots to serve on the front lines and hold the line against terrorists, criminal aliens, and bad actors intent on infiltrating our nation. This includes interviewing aliens, reviewing applications, and identifying criminal or ineligible aliens.

“The Homeland Defender Campaign has already been a tremendous success and has resonated with the American people. I’m pleased to announce that in addition to seeing a historic number of applications, we are starting to bring on applicants at a rapid pace,” said USCIS Director Joseph Edlow. “USCIS is not wasting time; we are committed to implementing President Trump’s priorities. These candidates are not just applying for a job—they are applying to guard our values and defend our homeland. I look forward to onboarding many more Homeland Defenders in the coming weeks.”

USCIS has made hundreds of job offers and looks forward to onboarding the first Homeland Defenders soon. Among those receiving offers are former law enforcement personnel and veterans who have experience serving and protecting their communities and our homeland.

USCIS Homeland Defenders may be eligible for signing bonuses up to $50,000, student loan repayment, flexible duty locations, and remote work options for select openings, with expedited hiring for entry-level positions that do not require a college degree. These opportunities aim to attract talented individuals quickly while providing competitive benefits.

USCIS has cut red tape and can make on-the-spot job offers at upcoming job fairs. Go to uscis.gov/join for information on positions and upcoming job fairs. Find USCIS job openings at uscis.usajobs.gov.

