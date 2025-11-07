Praise for beach clean-up volunteers

Release date: 07/11/25

Veteran volunteers have spent more than 13,000 hours helping to keep beaches clean across South Australia, as part of the state’s algal bloom response.

More than 240 Disaster Relief Australia volunteers from around the country have supported the beach clean-up operations on rotation since the start of September.

Established in 2016, Disaster Relief Australia is a not-for-profit organisation that unites the skills and experience of veterans and other dedicated volunteers to help communities prepare for and recover from disasters.

The organisation’s two-month operation in South Australia has ended this week to allow volunteers to prepare for Australia’s upcoming higher-risk weather season, including bushfires, floods and cyclones.

During their SA deployment, the volunteers collected about 9,000kg of dead marine life from metropolitan beaches between North Haven and Seacliff.

The bulk of the material has been recycled into commercial compost.

The Algal Bloom Co-ordination Unit is managing the $6.3 million beach clean-up operations to help local councils and ensure people can continue to enjoy visiting the beach this summer.

The clean-up crews are made up of State Government staff, workers from private company Goolwa Pipi Co and temporary contractors as required, covering beaches across Adelaide, the Fleurieu Peninsula and parts of Yorke Peninsula.

An extra 40 temporary staff will join the crews from this month to replace the Disaster Relief Australia volunteers.

The clean-up operations are funded as part of the joint $102.5 million Algal Bloom Summer Plan, which also includes daily reports on algal bloom conditions at popular beaches through Surf Life Saving’s Beachsafe app.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt

“The DRA team have done an incredible job in South Australia in recent months, and we’re so appreciative of their efforts.

“It was a privilege to meet with some of the team again last month in Adelaide, and see the exceptional work they’re doing firsthand.

“While DRA’s deployment is coming to an end, South Australians can be confident that beach clean-up work will continue in the months ahead.”

Attributable to SA Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Lucy Hood

“We are grateful to the hundreds of hardworking volunteers from different organisations, like Disaster Relief Australia, who have stepped up to support our algal bloom response.

“Their dedicated service helps ensure South Australians and visitors to our coastal communities can still enjoy a day out at the beach.

“These on-the-ground efforts will continue, through our comprehensive summer plan, to keep our beaches clean and safe for everyone.”

Attributable to Disaster Relief Australia Head of Operations Anthony Birch

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the South Australian Government to serve the community as it navigates this ongoing environmental challenge.

“As a veteran-led organisation, our volunteers possess the knowledge, skills and experience that ensure we are well-placed to operate efficiently and effectively in any disaster scenario.

“While not a traditional Disaster Relief Australia recovery operation, our deployment to South Australia further illustrates our ongoing ability to adapt and deliver practical and significant disaster recovery support on the ground in any capacity, whether it be collecting marine debris, clearing flood damaged property or removing burned and fallen trees.”

Attributable to South Australia’s Co-ordinator Algal Bloom Response Chris Beattie

“The Disaster Relief Australia volunteers’ dedication to helping others has been on full display every day for the past two months.

“They have been an integral part of the Algal Bloom Co-ordination Unit’s beach clean-up efforts and an inspiration to everyone involved in the algal bloom response.

“The beach clean-up operations will continue with an additional 40 temporary staff, providing support to local councils and coastal communities throughout summer.”