LIBRARIES TAKE THE LEAD IN EXPLORING AI COLLABORATION AT SOFTLINK IC’S 2025 USER GROUP MEETINGS

Softlink IC AI Challenge Softlink AI Challenge - Team Human Softlink IC Team - AI Challenge

Softlink Information Centres (Softlink IC) is pleased to announce the success of its 2025 AI Library Challenge, held in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Wellington.

AI is most powerful when it enhances - not replaces - the work librarians already do. We’re proud to provide space for our community to test, learn, and innovate together.” — Suzana Petrovic, Marketing Manager at Softlink IC

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Library Challenge asked participants to complete two tasks; catalogue a monograph and design an OPAC homepage using different levels of AI support. Across the three events, participants were grouped into Team Human, Team Cyborg, and Team AI.To the best of our knowledge, Softlink IC’s AI Challenge represents a world-first structured AI experiment developed for the library profession. Participants from government, education, healthcare, and corporate organizations worked side-by-side to better understand how AI might shape the future of libraries.“The AI Library Challenge was designed to build confidence, curiosity, and capability,” said Suzana Petrovic, Marketing Manager at Softlink IC. “Rather than focusing on AI as a replacement, we wanted attendees to see how it can complement professional judgment and make everyday work faster, richer, and more engaging.”Teams tackled two tasks: cataloguing a monograph and designing an OPAC homepage, with different approaches depending on their assigned roles. Team Human relied solely on professional skills without technology; Team Cyborg blended AI tools with human decision-making; and Team AI followed AI-generated outputs exclusively via a customized GPT.Each session concluded with presentations and open group discussion, enabling teams to compare methods, share insights, and reflect on where AI added value - and where human expertise still clearly leads.“There was plenty of creativity and enthusiasm on display,” said Suzana. “Attendees showed that librarians aren’t just ready to explore AI - they’re doing it thoughtfully, with purpose, and always with their users’ needs at the center.”The initiative reflects Softlink IC’s continued commitment to helping libraries and research teams engage with new technology safely and confidently. By integrating human expertise with AI tools, the AI Library Challenge encouraged participants to look beyond hype and identify realistic opportunities to improve efficiency, discovery, and communication.“AI is most powerful when it enhances - not replaces - the work librarians already do,” added Suzana. “We’re proud to provide space for our community to test, learn, and innovate together.”Softlink IC looks forward to continuing the conversation as libraries apply these learnings to their workflows, services, and future innovation strategies using Liberty Digital and illumin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.