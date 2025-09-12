Softlink Showcases Global Library Innovation at ABR 2025 in Romania

Sarah Thompson, General Manager at Softlink Information Centres speaking at the ABR 2025.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres was proud to participate in the 35th National Conference of the Romanian Library Association ( ABR 2025 ), held from 2–5 September in the historic city of Oradea. This year’s conference, themed “Libraries and the Challenges of the Digital World. Impact - Adaptability - Sustainability”, brought together library professionals from across Romania and abroad to share strategies, technologies, and ideas for the future of library and information services.The event was hosted in partnership with Softlink Central Europe , University of Oradea, and the Gheorghe Șincai Bihor County Library , which recently reopened following a significant modernization project. The new library model, powered by Softlink’s Liberty software and serving 26 libraries across the county, represents a beacon of digital innovation and regional collaboration.Sarah Thompson, General Manager at Softlink Information Centres, addressed delegates during the conference, offering insights into how emerging technologies - particularly AI - are helping library teams manage hybrid collections, streamline workflows, and better meet the needs of modern users.“This conference was a powerful reminder of the resilience and adaptability of the library community. The shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and access will shape and inspire the future of libraries in Romania. Congratulations to Bihor County on the opening of their new library! It’s a promising model for others to explore, and we’re open to supporting similar initiatives where we can,” said Sarah Thompson.Sarah Thompson delivered three presentations during the conference, covering key priorities for modern libraries. The sessions addressed integrating AI into cataloguing and metadata workflows, the importance of user groups for shared learning and impact, and strategies for engaging users through Liberty Digital’s mobile-ready and hybrid access tools. Each topic prompted lively discussions with attendees from all sectors of the profession.Key Takeaways from ABR 2025:• Technology is central to transformation. AI, mobile-ready tools, and cloud-based systems are helping libraries work more efficiently and responsively.• Hybrid collections need unified solutions. Managing physical and digital resources separately is no longer sustainable.• Cross-sector collaboration strengthens innovation. Shared experiences between public, school, academic, and special libraries lead to smarter solutions.• Sustainability and strategic planning are essential. Libraries are investing in systems and skills that will serve their communities well into the future.The conference also featured a pre-conference event titled “From Vision to Concrete Reality,” showcasing Bihor County’s successful transformation of 30 libraries into hubs for digital skill development - a project delivered in partnership with Softlink and local authorities.“We’re proud to support library teams globally and look forward to connecting at more events like ABR to continue these important conversations,” added Thompson.Softlink extends its sincere thanks to the Romanian Library Association, University of Oradea, Gheorghe Șincai Bihor County Library, and Softlink Central Europe for their exceptional organization and hospitality.

