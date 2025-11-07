Softlink Information Centres Celebrates Successful 2025 User Group Meeting Series in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Wellington

Softlink Information Centres (Softlink IC) successfully wrapped its 2025 in-person User Group Meetings (UGMs) this October, with Liberty and illumin customers.

Every year, we're inspired by the ideas and innovation our customers bring to the table. They help shape the future of Liberty Digital and illumin, ensuring they continue to evolve in meaningful ways."
— Suzana Petrovic, Marketing Manager at Softlink IC
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The events brought together library and knowledge management professionals from government, legal, corporate, and education sectors for a full day of learning, collaboration, and discussion on what’s next for Softlink IC’s solutions. Attendees enjoyed product updates, workshops, roadmap insights, and the debut of the AI Library Challenge - an interactive activity exploring how artificial intelligence can support real-world library and research tasks.

The series opened in Brisbane on 9 October, continued in Melbourne on 21 October, and concluded in Wellington on 23 October. Sessions highlighted recent advancements in Liberty Digital and illumin, demonstrated upcoming enhancements, and sparked customer-driven discussion about integrating AI and data insights into day-to-day workflows.

“Our User Group Meetings are about more than product updates - they’re about community,” said Suzana Petrovic, Marketing Manager at Softlink IC. “Every year, we’re inspired by the ideas and innovation our customers bring to the table. These conversations help shape the future of Liberty Digital and illumin, ensuring they continue to evolve in ways that deliver meaningful value.”

A highlight of the series was the AI Library Challenge, where three teams - Team Human, Team Cyborg, and Team AI - were tasked with cataloguing a monograph and designing a new OPAC homepage. Each team worked under unique constraints:

• Team Human relied solely on professional expertise (no technology permitted)
• Team Cyborg combined human judgment with digital and AI tools
• Team AI used only a custom GPT model to generate all decisions and outputs

Across all locations, participants delivered inventive and thoughtful solutions, revealing the strengths and limitations of each approach. Team Human won out in all three cities, confirming that while AI can accelerate ideas, human expertise, creativity, and context remain essential.

The 2025 UGMs reaffirmed Softlink IC’s commitment to supporting its user community through innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Softlink IC extends its thanks to everyone who attended and looks forward to sharing further developments at next year’s events.

Softlink IC specialises in knowledge, content, and integrated library systems, as well as request management solutions for special, education, government, corporate, and public libraries. Our leading solutions Liberty Digital, illumin, and more recently, Montage and Astria, integrate with the latest digital technologies to provide a centralised platform for storing, managing, discovering, and delivering physical and digital resources. In 2024, Softlink IC acquired Aurora Information Technology (AIT), the Australian developer of the Aurora Library Management System - Aurora Montage, and Aurora Astria. This acquisition expanded Softlink’s expertise and product range, enhancing our ability to support a wider library community while continuing to deliver the outstanding service our customers expect.

