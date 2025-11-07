FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA FEATURE “OUT OF TIME” FOR NOVEMBER RELEASE

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the drama OUT OF TIME, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms, starting on November 7, 2025

Drama Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on November 7, 2025

OUT OF TIME is a story about family, survival, trust, and the lengths a mother will go to when the system fails her, while reminding us love and determination can cut through even the darkest battles.” — Filmmaker Alison Guessou

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the drama OUT OF TIME, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms, starting on November 7, 2025.

OUT OF TIME, tells the story of a determined mother who faces off against a greedy pharmaceutical CEO in a race against time to save her son. In a high-stakes power struggle, Mona Cress embarks on a harrowing journey through the corridors of corporate greed as she navigates betrayal, deception, and personal redemption. While overcoming insurmountable odds to uncover the truth behind the pharmaceutical industry's darkest secrets, Mona risks everything as she is forced to confront her own past and the sacrifices she must make to protect her family.

Written, directed and produced by Alison Guessou, OUT OF TIME featured cast includes: Charla Marie Bailey (‘Mona Cress’), Paul Economon (‘Rob McCoy’), and Lori Roovers (‘Lynn Knives’).

“Out of Time is a story about sacrifice and resilience: family, survival, trust, and the lengths a mother will go to when the system fails her,” said filmmaker Alison Guessou. “It shines a light on the human cost of corporate greed while reminding us that love and determination can cut through even the darkest battles.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire OUT OF TIME directly with the filmmakers and Alex Nohe and Jeff Dowd of Blood Sweat Honey.

OUT OF TIME: https://djiniproductions.com/watch/out-of-time/

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv



Official FDM Trailer - OUT OF TIME (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.