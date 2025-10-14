INKBIRD Redefines Cooking Precision with Three New Smart Meat Thermometers

INKBIRD Smart Wireless Thermometer INT-12E-BW INKBIRD Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-11S-B INKBIRD Instant-Read Meat Thermometer IHT-21K

INKBIRD launches INT-12E-BW (WiFi/Bluetooth, 2 probes), INT-11S-B (long-range BT, 1 probe), and IHT-21K (instant-read) thermometers.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD, a leading innovator in smart kitchen and home comfort technology, today announced the addition of three new meat thermometers to its product lineup: the Dual-Probe WiFi & Bluetooth Thermometer INT-12E-BW , the Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-11S-B , and the Instant-Read Meat Thermometer IHT-21K . The release is part of the company's ongoing initiative to provide a range of precision cooking tools for various user needs. The new models offer different combinations of connectivity, probe configuration, and functionality.INT-12E-BW: A Dual-Mode Connected ThermometerThe INT-12E-BW is designed as a connected cooking thermometer. It operates on both WiFi 5G and Bluetooth 5.4 networks, with a function for automatic switching between the two. The unit is equipped with two independent, color-coded probes.Product Specifications:- Connectivity: WiFi 5G and Bluetooth 5.4- Probes: Two high-precision probes, each with 5 sensors- Measurement Accuracy: ±0.3℃/±0.5℉- Response Time: 1 second- Display: HD LCD screen with adjustable brightness- Data Storage: 60 minutes of offline temperature data storage- Certification: Temperature calibration certified by CTI- Features: 28 preset meat menus, high/low-temperature alarms, OTA firmware update support- Power: 25-minute charge time, providing approximately 25 hours of use- Probe Rating: IP67 waterproof; dishwasher safe- Price: ~~$139.99~~ $99.99 (Introductory Sale Price)INT-11S-B: A Long-Range Bluetooth ThermometerThe INT-11S-B is a wireless grill thermometer that utilizes Bluetooth 5.4 technology, with a specified control range of 91 meters (300 feet). This model includes one wireless probe.Product Specifications:- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4- Probes: One probe with 5 sensors- Measurement Accuracy: ±0.3℃/±0.5℉- Probe Construction: Food-grade stainless steel with a zirconia ceramic handle- Probe Rating: IP67 waterproof- Power: 25-minute charge time, providing approximately 25 hours of use- Features: 28 preset meat menus, target temperature alarm, timer- Data Storage: 30 minutes of offline storage with auto-sync to app upon reconnection- Price: $59.99IHT-21K: An Instant-Read ThermometerThe IHT-21K is a handheld, instant-read thermometer for rapid temperature checks. It has a stated response time of 0.5 seconds.Product Specifications:- Response Time: 0.5 seconds- Measurement Accuracy: ±0.3℃/±0.5℉- Display: VA LCD screen- Power: Built-in 500mAh lithium battery- Rating: IP65 waterproof body- Features: Automatic shutdown, magnetic back for storage, temperature unit selection- Price: $29.99The launch of these three models provides options for consumers seeking different levels of functionality, from simple instant-read checks to connected monitoring for extended cooking sessions."With this new lineup, we're addressing the unique needs of every type of cook," said Ken Tse, CEO of INKBIRD. "From the ultimate connectivity and dual-probe capability of the INT-12E-BW for complex cooks, to the robust range of the INT-11S-B, and the sheer speed of the IHT-21K, we are providing tools that deliver confidence and perfect results. Our goal is to make professional-level precision accessible to everyone."Availability for the new INKBIRD thermometers begins today through the company's official website.About INKBIRDINKBIRD is dedicated to enhancing everyday life through innovative and reliable technology. Specializing in smart home products, including thermometers, temperature controllers, and hygrothermographs, INKBIRD combines rigorous quality control with user-centric design to create products that are both powerful and easy to use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.