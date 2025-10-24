INKBIRD Elevates Smart Cooking with Seamless Apple Watch Integration for Its Meat Thermometers

INKBIRD Apple Watch Connectivity INKBIRD Apple Watch Remote Monitoring INKBIRD Apple Watch Real-Time Alerts

INKBIRD’s latest Apple Watch connectivity for its meat thermometers offers hands-free cooking with real-time monitoring and alerts on their wrists.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD, a leading innovator in smart kitchen and home technology, today announced a significant upgrade to its line of meat thermometers , introducing seamless Apple Watch connectivity. This new feature set redefines kitchen convenience, offering users unprecedented freedom and control during cooking.The new feature enables real-time monitoring of food temperature and cooking progress directly from a compatible smartwatch. Users can now simply lift their wrist to check on their meal, with all critical alerts and timers accessible at a touch. This hands-free approach allows for effortless multitasking, giving users the freedom to step away from the kitchen without worry.Designed for the modern home chef who values precision and efficiency, as well as both quick weeknight dinners and lengthy smoking sessions, INKBIRD's system ensures accuracy and prevents overcooking. Even when away from the kitchen, users receive immediate alerts on their wrist without needing to be near the grill or oven, guaranteeing perfectly cooked results and eliminating food waste.“Master your cooking with precision and don’t miss a single detail,” said Ken Tse, CEO of INKBIRD. “This update makes our users more efficient and relaxed in the kitchen, simplifying complex cooking tasks into simple, easy-to-follow processes.”The following INKBIRD thermometer models support the new Apple Watch connectivity feature:- INT-12-BW- INT-12E-BW- INT-11P-B- INT-11X-B- INT-11I-B- INT-11S-B- INT-31-BW- IBBQ-4T- IBBQ-4BW- IBT-26S- IDT-34C-B- IDT-34E-BW- IDT-22-BMore devices are in development...A special note for consumers:INKBIRD is now running a Halloween Sale , offering up to 50% off on a wide range of these smart thermometers as well as other products like sous vide cookers, temperature controllers, air quality monitors, and more, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade any kitchen and home.About INKBIRDINKBIRD is dedicated to creating innovative and reliable smart products that enhance everyday life. Specializing in precision instruments for temperature control, cooking, and health, INKBIRD leverages technology to deliver user-friendly solutions that offer convenience, accuracy, and value to a global customer base.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.