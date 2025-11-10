Military Drones Market Forecasted to Achieve US $22.9 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Military Drones Market In 2025?

The market size for military drones has exhibited robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $16.18 billion in 2024 to $17.21 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This upward trend in the historic period can be ascribed to factors such as increased military spending, enhanced usage of military drones, a rise in government funding for military drones, and low interest rates.

It is anticipated that the military drones market will experience significant expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $22.9 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The forecast period's growth attributes to a rise in government funding and heightened internal and external security threats. Key trends for the forecast period comprise strategic mergers and acquisitions, emphasis on 3D printing utilization, internet of things (IoT) application, efforts towards incorporating autonomous systems, and a focus on employing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Military Drones Market?

The demand for the production of military drones is being fueled by the rise in government funding intended to improve effectiveness in military procedures. As an example, the Association of Unmanned Aviation (VUL), projected a 40% surge in the global count of commercially operated drones from 2022 to 2030, as reported by the US-based International Trade Administration in May 2024. This implies that the military drone market is being stimulated by an escalation in government expenditure on unmanned drones.

Who Are The Key Players In The Military Drones Industry?

Major players in the Military Drones Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corp

• Thales Group

• The Boeing Company

• Raytheon Technologies

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc

• Aerovironment, Inc

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

• Textron Inc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Military Drones Market In The Globe?

The military drone market is increasingly embracing drone swarm technology due to its affordability and enhanced firepower potential. The concept of drone swarms involves groups of small drones working in unison to execute tasks like scouting enemy regions, search and rescue missions, and targeting adversarial entities. By opting for many inexpensive, small drones over a single large, costly one, this technology provides economic and time-efficient solutions to military drone producers and end-users. Advanced swarm technologies enable the military and other defense forces to conduct precise drone attacks at various points simultaneously. For example, Microsystems created a drone swarm system, the WOLF-PAK, that can manage small drones in teams and separate them from the assembly as required. In February 2022, Halcon, under the umbrella of EDGE Group, a UAE military weaponry and associated technology firm, introduced Hunter 2-S, a tube-launched swarming drone system. The Hunter 2-S, part of the Hunter 2 drone series, is expected to enable the drones to interact with each other to identify targets, maintain locations, and engage the relevant targets. Communication between the drones is facilitated by a unique algorithm via a main channel, which transmits instructions to all drones and designates each a distinct mission to the target.

What Segments Are Covered In The Military Drones Market Report?

The military drones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drone Type: MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV

2) By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

3) By Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid

4) By Application: Search And Rescue, National Defense, Military Exercises, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance): Surveillance And Reconnaissance MALE Drones, Strike MALE Drones, Intelligence Gathering MALE Drones

2) By HALE (High Altitude Long Endurance): Surveillance HALE Drones, Communications HALE Drones, Meteorological HALE Drones

3) By TUAV (Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle): Reconnaissance TUAVs, Target Acquisition TUAVs, Combat Support TUAVs

4) By UCAV (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle): Strike UCAVs, Armed Reconnaissance UCAVs, Suppression Of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) UCAVs

5) By SUAV (Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle): Hand-Launched SUAVs, Miniature SUAVs For Surveillance, Tactical SUAVs For Ground Support

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Drones Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant share in the global military drones market. Western Europe, on the other hand, is predicted to witness the highest growth in the coming years. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

