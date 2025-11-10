Military Cybersecurity Market to Expand at a 8.2% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $20.61 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Military Cybersecurity Market Worth?

The size of the military cybersecurity market has seen robust expansion in the past few years. The market is expected to swell from $14.05 billion in 2024 to $15.05 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The upsurge during the historical period can be ascribed to a rise in cyber threats, escalation in state-financed cyber warfare, the emphasis on protecting critical infrastructure, focus on information assurance, and the need to meet regulatory compliance requirements.

The market size of military cybersecurity is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, escalating to $20.61 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This projected growth in the specified timeframe is due to multiple factors including an increased need for cybersecurity talent, greater emphasis on securing supply chains, an increase in cyber threat points, an increased need for national security, and international cooperation on cybersecurity. Major trends anticipated to shape the market through the forecast period encompass swift technological advancements, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) and associated technologies, the usage of cloud security in military operations, and the application of a zero trust security architecture.

What Are The Factors Driving The Military Cybersecurity Market?

The anticipated rise in cyberattacks is predicted to spur the expansion of the military cybersecurity market. Cyberattacks represent unlawful attempts to infiltrate computer systems or networks, causing harm. These attacks can pilfer data, purposely incapacitate devices, or employ a breached computer to instigate further strikes. To preserve the integrity of their operations, the military must maintain secure information sources. Military cybersecurity thwarts such attacks on social platforms and protect data, networks, net-centric functions, and other selected systems. As an example, Parachute Technology, a US-based IT solutions firm, indicated that cyberattacks on governments worldwide surged by 95% during the latter half of 2022. Moreover, the average overall expense related to a data breach in the public sector saw an increase of 7.25%, rising from $1.93 million in 2021 to $2.07 million in 2022. Consequently, the escalating number of cyberattacks is fueling the expansion of the military cybersecurity market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Military Cybersecurity Market?

Major players in the Military Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Raytheon Technologies Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Leidos Holdings, Inc.

• General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Military Cybersecurity Sector?

Renowned businesses active in the military cybersecurity market are honing their focus on the creation of novel products as a means to hold on to their market standing. As an illustration, CCX Technologies, a company based in Canada which produces a variety of products for aerospace OEMs, aircraft upkeep professionals, and military contractors, introduced SystemX enterprise cybersecurity software in July 2022. SystemX Enterprise has the distinction of being the premier cybersecurity solution designed specifically for direct interaction with systems in the aviation, aerospace, and defense sectors, with the aim of defending their onboard networks against cyber adversaries. This package delivers extensive, adjustable cyber defense and security software tools, along with maintenance and specialized integration support. SystemX Enterprise stands out due to its adaptability and its ability to cater to a range of needs, particularly pertinent to varied automobile platforms.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Military Cybersecurity Market Share?

The military cybersecurity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Defensive Cybersecurity, Offensive Cybersecurity

2) By Platform: Hardware, Service, Software

3) By Security Type: Network Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence, IT Infrastructure, Logistics And Operation Security, Training Services

Subsegments:

1) By Defensive Cybersecurity: Network Security Solutions, Endpoint Security, Data Protection and Encryption, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

2) By Offensive Cybersecurity: Penetration Testing, Red Teaming, Cyber Warfare Tools, Threat Intelligence and Analysis, Vulnerability Assessment and Exploitation Tools

What Are The Regional Trends In The Military Cybersecurity Market?

In the 2025 Global Military Cybersecurity Market Report, North America stood out as the region with the highest market share in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain the fastest growth rate globally. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

