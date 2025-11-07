Celerart Launches Rebranding and Webflow Website for BohmEnergy’s Solar Battery Solutions

Celerart successfully rebranded BohmEnergy, a Netherlands-based startup offering smart home batteries for solar-powered households.

In cleantech, balancing environmental impact with practicality is key. We focused BohmEnergy’s rebranding on cost savings, then highlighted sustainability to resonate with homeowners.” — Vadym S. Creative Director at Celerart

UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the rebranding, Celerart launched a fresh brand identity and a fully optimized Webflow website, marking a key moment for BohmEnergy as they position themselves for future growth in the renewable energy sector.BohmEnergy enables homeowners with solar panels to store excess energy during the day and sell it back to the grid during peak hours, lowering electricity bills and contributing to the broader clean energy movement. The company approached Celerart for a complete rebranding strategy to reposition their business in the market and establish trust with a non-technical audience. This included everything from a new brand identity to a user-centric website that communicates the company’s core benefits and services clearly.Project Scope and Deliverables:- Complete Brand Identity System: A redesigned logo, updated color palette, typography, and modern visual principles to reflect BohmEnergy’s transformation into a more accessible and trustworthy brand.- UX/UI Design & Webflow Development: A fully redesigned website that showcases BohmEnergy's new visual identity, with an intuitive, user-friendly experience that helps visitors understand the technology and its financial benefits.- Isometric House Animation: A dynamic animation on the homepage illustrating how solar energy is stored and sold back to the grid, providing a simple and engaging way to explain complex concepts.- Minimalist Graphics and Micro-Interactions: Thoughtfully designed to highlight the most important information without overwhelming visitors, ensuring a seamless user journey.- Product Imagery and Visualization: Created and photoshopped product images for use on the site, ensuring visual consistency with the new brand identity before professional photoshoots could be done.Approach and Rationale:Guided by the principle of “clean energy, clean design,” the rebranding process emphasized simplicity, reliability, and modernity. The new brand identity was crafted to emphasize financial clarity and practical benefits, which are key to attracting customers in the cleantech sector, with environmental impact positioned as a valuable secondary message.The website was designed with a clear focus on the practical, financial savings that BohmEnergy offers its users, positioning this as the primary motivator for potential customers. By showcasing savings on energy bills first, and following up with the company’s commitment to sustainability, the site effectively communicates both the immediate benefits and long-term impact of adopting BohmEnergy’s technology.Core Services Applied:- Branding & Rebranding: Complete overhaul of BohmEnergy’s brand identity, positioning, and messaging to align with their mission to provide accessible, sustainable solutions to homeowners.- UX/UI Design: User experience and interface design optimized for high-conversion, guiding visitors to understand the product and its value in a matter of seconds.- Webflow Development: Scalable and flexible digital platform for easy management and content updates, allowing BohmEnergy to stay agile in a competitive market.- Technical Concept Visualization and Product Imagery: Effective use of design to simplify and visualize complex energy concepts, making them easier for customers to grasp.Full Case Study and Project Breakdown: https://celerart.com/case-study/bohmenergy The rebranding agency Celerart is a design and development agency specializing in brand identity and rebranding, UX/UI design, and Webflow development for technology-driven companies. With expertise in cleantech, robotics, and software, Celerart transforms complex products into clear, approachable brands and scalable digital experiences. The team at Celerart has a unique ability to simplify and humanize advanced technologies, ensuring companies stand out in competitive markets.

