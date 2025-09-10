Celerart Helps Brands Prepare for Global Success Through Rebranding

Rebranding by Celerart strengthened Gausium's position and recognition.

Creative studio Celerart completed a rebranding for Gausium, a major Chinese company developing AI-powered autonomous cleaning robots for businesses worldwide.

The task was to turn a fragmented visual system into a scalable identity for a global audience. We built a flexible architecture that works on robot exteriors, presentations, and digital platforms.” — Vad S., Creative Director at Celerart.

Over several months, the team created a new logo and a cohesive visual system. The update is critical for unifying the brand's global presence and enabling scalability across a broad product line.Gausium is one of the world's leading providers of autonomous cleaning robots, with solutions deployed in airports, manufacturing facilities, and office buildings across the globe. The company's previous visual identity was fragmented and limited its ability to scale consistently across international markets and platforms.The rebranding agency Celerart carried out a comprehensive rebranding, which included:- Development of a new logo and core graphic system- Creation of a color palette, typography, iconography, and graphic modules- Motion principles and animation guidelines- Templates for digital and print materials (presentations, booths, communication assets)- A brand guide for global implementation and client team supportThe project was delivered in a short timeframe — just a few months — and is already being applied by Gausium across products and communications worldwide. Case details on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/152136683/Gausium-AI-Cleaning

