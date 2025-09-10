Celerart Helps Brands Prepare for Global Success Through Rebranding
Creative studio Celerart completed a rebranding for Gausium, a major Chinese company developing AI-powered autonomous cleaning robots for businesses worldwide.
Gausium is one of the world’s leading providers of autonomous cleaning robots, with solutions deployed in airports, manufacturing facilities, and office buildings across the globe. The company’s previous visual identity was fragmented and limited its ability to scale consistently across international markets and platforms.
The rebranding agency Celerart carried out a comprehensive rebranding, which included:
- Development of a new logo and core graphic system
- Creation of a color palette, typography, iconography, and graphic modules
- Motion principles and animation guidelines
- Templates for digital and print materials (presentations, booths, communication assets)
- A brand guide for global implementation and client team support
The project was delivered in a short timeframe — just a few months — and is already being applied by Gausium across products and communications worldwide. Case details on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/152136683/Gausium-AI-Cleaning
About Celerart
Celerart is a branding and design studio specializing in creating and refreshing visual identities for technology and industrial companies. Core expertise includes visual identity audits and strategy, logo and corporate design systems, motion principles, brand guidelines, and design of key brand assets.
