Celerart completes rebranding and Webflow website for IVC, a 40-year software innovator
Celerart modernizes four decades of brand equity with a complete identity refresh and Webflow website for enterprise software company IVC.
Celerart's scope covered a full branding overhaul and the development of an interactive, content‑rich website built on Webflow. The team retained the core essence of IVC's long‑standing identity and translated it into a contemporary visual system designed for clarity, scalability, and consistent usage across channels. The new website presents IVC's services and expertise in a structured, buyer‑friendly way, with improved content hierarchy for enterprise decision‑makers.
Key implementation details:
Webflow build using a Client‑First approach to streamline CMS management and future updates by internal teams
Systemized design components for consistency, easier iteration, and collaboration
UX focused on service discoverability and clear value communication across custom software, payments, and AI offerings
Performance‑minded development to support fast load times and smooth interactions
The project's design execution and strategic approach have gained recognition from the creative community. Behance featured the case study in both its UI/UX and Stock categories, highlighting the balance between visual innovation and functional design. The dual feature underscores the project's success in combining thoughtful interface architecture with a cohesive visual identity system that serves both brand consistency and practical application across touchpoints.
Full case study and project breakdown: https://www.behance.net/gallery/210424221/40-years-of-Intelligent-Visual-Computing
About Celerart
The rebranding agency Celerart specializing in brand identity, UI/UX design, and Webflow development for technology, SaaS, and enterprise organizations. The team delivers end‑to‑end rebranding and digital experience programs that align brand strategy, design systems, and CMS‑ready websites.
