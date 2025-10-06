Celerart completes rebranding and Webflow website for IVC, a 40-year software innovator

Celerart completes rebranding and Webflow website redesign for IVC, revitalizing its 40-year legacy.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celerart has completed a comprehensive brand identity refresh and website redesign for IVC (Intelligent Visual Computing), a company with nearly 40 years of experience in custom software development, Stripe‑certified payment integration, and AI solutions. The project modernizes IVC's brand and digital presence while preserving recognition among existing enterprise clients.Celerart's scope covered a full branding overhaul and the development of an interactive, content‑rich website built on Webflow. The team retained the core essence of IVC's long‑standing identity and translated it into a contemporary visual system designed for clarity, scalability, and consistent usage across channels. The new website presents IVC's services and expertise in a structured, buyer‑friendly way, with improved content hierarchy for enterprise decision‑makers.Key implementation details:Webflow build using a Client‑First approach to streamline CMS management and future updates by internal teamsSystemized design components for consistency, easier iteration, and collaborationUX focused on service discoverability and clear value communication across custom software, payments, and AI offeringsPerformance‑minded development to support fast load times and smooth interactionsThe project's design execution and strategic approach have gained recognition from the creative community. Behance featured the case study in both its UI/UX and Stock categories, highlighting the balance between visual innovation and functional design. The dual feature underscores the project's success in combining thoughtful interface architecture with a cohesive visual identity system that serves both brand consistency and practical application across touchpoints.Full case study and project breakdown: https://www.behance.net/gallery/210424221/40-years-of-Intelligent-Visual-Computing About CelerartThe rebranding agency Celerart specializing in brand identity, UI/UX design, and Webflow development for technology, SaaS, and enterprise organizations. The team delivers end‑to‑end rebranding and digital experience programs that align brand strategy, design systems, and CMS‑ready websites.For more information, please contact:Vad S., Creative Director at Celerart: www.linkedin.com/in/vadym-s Email: hello@celerart.comWebsite: https://celerart.com/services/brand-identity/rebranding

