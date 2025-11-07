Misoohi Resort by Linxin Liu and Enyi Lai Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Misoohi Resort

Linxin Liu and Enyi Lai's Innovative Misoohi Resort Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Misoohi Resort by Linxin Liu and Enyi Lai as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Misoohi Resort's innovative design within the architecture industry.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a testament to Misoohi Resort's relevance to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. By aligning with and advancing industry standards and practices, the resort's design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation.Misoohi Resort stands out in the market with its striking white facade, expansive sculptural forms, and classical arrayed arch elements that enhance its visual distinctiveness. The resort artfully integrates the iconic white tones of Huizhou-style architecture with multicultural influences, creating a harmonious and contextualized scenic landmark. The design's functionality, aesthetics, and innovative aspects set it apart from competitors.This recognition from the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards. It serves as motivation for Linxin Liu and Enyi Lai's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects, fostering further exploration and creativity within the brand.Project MembersMisoohi Resort was designed by Liu Linxin, the lead architect who specializes in "glocalized" design practices, and Enyi Lai, who contributed to the project's unique artistic value. Deng Yuanyuan played a crucial role in the resort's design, ensuring its positive societal impact and cultural uniqueness.Interested parties may learn more at:About Linxin Liu and Enyi LaiLiu Linxin is a young Chinese designer who specializes in "glocalized" design practices that embrace conflicts and generate cultural discourse. His works, including the Misoohi Resort Hotel, embody unique artistic value while creating positive societal impacts. Linxin Liu and Enyi Lai are based in China and have revitalized local tourism through their innovative design methodologies.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior architecture and structure design skills. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award aims to promote products and projects that advance society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architectureartdesign.com

