Holistic Healer Kathy Bjerke of Restore Mind and Body LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ROSCOE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Bjerke, a seasoned radiation oncology professional with over three decades of experience, is announcing the expansion of her holistic practice, Restore Mind & Body LLC. Drawing from her 35-year career in the medical field and her extensive expertise in oncology, massage therapy, Reiki, and hypnosis, Bjerke presents a comprehensive healing protocol that addresses health and well-being on physical, emotional, and spiritual levels.

Bjerke’s journey began in the late 1980s in radiation oncology, where she held multiple roles, from therapist to dosimetrist to manager. “I observed firsthand how patients with seemingly identical diagnoses responded differently to the same treatments,” explains Bjerke. “Some healed well, while others struggled or relapsed. I realized there was much more beneath the surface—not just the physical, but emotional, mental, and spiritual factors influencing recovery.”

Her curiosity and dedication to understanding these differences led her to explore holistic health. Influenced by a forward-thinking physician early in her career, Bjerke was introduced to concepts such as mind-body-spirit healing and Reiki. Although initially skeptical due to her scientific background, subsequent personal health challenges—including an autoimmune diagnosis—prompted her to pursue alternative methods when conventional medicine fell short.

Bjerke’s holistic journey included earning her massage therapy license—specializing in oncology massage, acupressure, manual lymphatic drainage, and the integration of essential oils and Ayurvedic techniques. She played a pivotal role in establishing massage, Reiki, and acupressure programs within hospital oncology units before ultimately discovering her calling outside the confines of traditional Western medicine.

“Western medicine is essential and life-saving, but it overlooks the subconscious mind and energetic aspects of healing,” Bjerke asserts. “My approach integrates clinical knowledge with spiritual and subconscious modalities to address the whole person.”

Womb Wisdom

A defining element of Bjerke’s practice is her proprietary seven-session protocol, which she describes as “Womb Wisdom.” Unlike traditional hypnosis, which may focus solely on revisiting traumatic events, Bjerke guides clients through a sequence of sessions rooted in spiritual healing. These sessions encompass soul-level exploration, ancestral and generational healing, past life and karmic release, life lesson discovery, inner child and self-love healing, physical and cellular DNA healing, and activation of one’s soul purpose.

Each session is designed to identify and address the root causes of limiting beliefs, emotional blocks, and recurring life patterns. “My method does not require clients to relive traumatic memories,” Bjerke notes. “Instead, we access healing at the soul and subconscious level, often leading to profound shifts in perspective and well-being.”

Bjerke underscores the importance of individual choice throughout the healing process. “Clients are encouraged to participate at their own pace, with weekly sessions to build momentum,” she says. “Subconscious changes often manifest as unexpected insights or life events between sessions, signaling deeper integration of healing.”

Restore Mind & Body LLC’s holistic services also include energy work, aromatherapy, and educational support in holistic health practices. Bjerke’s philosophy draws from Eastern traditions such as traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, which recognize the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit—contrasting with the more compartmentalized approach of Western medicine.

Bjerke’s commitment is rooted not only by her professional background but by personal healing—a journey that has resolved her own autoimmune disorder and inspired her to guide others to overcome fear, self-doubt, and emotional wounds.

Restore Mind & Body LLC welcomes individuals seeking thorough, multidimensional healing. For those open to exploring the intersection of science and spirituality, Bjerke’s practice offers a supportive environment tailored to each client’s needs and beliefs.

About Restore Mind & Body LLC

Founded by Kathy Bjerke, Restore Mind & Body LLC offers holistic healing services including hypnosis, massage therapy, energy work, and spiritual guidance. Bjerke’s unique protocols blend her extensive background in medical science with alternative healing modalities, providing a comprehensive approach to health and personal growth.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Kathy Bjerke, founder of Restore Mind and Body LLC in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 29th at 12pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday November 5th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast from 10/29

https://blubrry.com/3830099/149579906/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-healer-kathy-bjerke-of-restore-mind-and-body-llc/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-healer-kathy/id1785721253?i=1000734332584

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-healer-kathy-bjerke-of-restore-mind-and-body-llc-303981829

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6PrjJTOxwq8gAD0rgRPB7Y

Listen to the Podcast from 11/5

https://blubrry.com/3830099/149719523/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-holistic-healer-kathy-bjerke-of-restore-mind-and-body-llc/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-holistic-healer/id1785721253?i=1000735524595

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-305329836/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7dktiynV6p758ZZ5oNHC28

For more information about Kathy Bjerke, please visit https://restoremindandbody7.com/

