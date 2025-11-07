Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala sign historic tripartite MOU to revitalise JHB High Court Precinct with Jozi My Jozi, 7 Nov

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Deputy Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, together with the Chairperson of Jozi My Jozi NPC, Professor M. Radebe, will sign a historic agreement on Friday, 7 November 2025, to revitalise the Johannesburg High Court precinct.

This landmark agreement seeks to address longstanding maintenance, safety, and urban-environment challenges affecting court users, legal practitioners, and surrounding communities. It also demonstrates how Public-Private Partnerships can benefit the public, as exemplified by the collaboration between government and Jozi My Jozi in this initiative.

The revitalisation of the Johannesburg High Court precinct reflects the government’s commitment to improving court infrastructure, promoting access to justice, enhancing the public experience, and supporting an efficient and conducive judicial system.

Members of the media are invited to attend the signing ceremony as follows:

Date: Friday, 7 November 2025

Time: 14h30 (media to arrive at 14h00)

Venue: Johannesburg High Court, Corner of Pritchard and Von Brandis Streets, Johannesburg CBD

RSVP:

Victor Phala: +27 84 888 5162

Thami Mchunu +27 79 519 6997

Media Enquiries:

James de Villiers, Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson

Cell: +27 82 766 0276

Terrence Manase, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development Spokesperson

Cell: +27 82 338 6707

