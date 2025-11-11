ANTHBOT Debuts the Industry’s First 4-in-1 Lawn Care Robot, Ushering in a New Era of Smart Lawn Management

ANTHBOT N Series-Mow, Shred, Collect, Sweep. ANTHBOT M Series-Compact&Mighty. Drop&Mow.

BERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nov. 4, 2025, ANTHBOT unveiled two new Intelligent lawn care robot series that challenge long-standing assumptions about outdoor automation. With more than mowing in mind, the N Series and M Series redefine the role of household robots in yard maintenance, bridging the gap between what users expect and what current machines can deliver.“We build around real needs, not trends,” said Vic Zhou, Founder & CEO of ANTHBOT. “The N Series and M Series come from months of listening to homeowners and studying their lawns. Every feature reflects actual yard-life frustrations. And we’re not stopping here. Instead, we’ll keep innovating and raising expectations.”The flagship N Series debuts as the industry’s first 4-in-1 lawn care robot, seamlessly combining mowing, shredding, clipping collection, and leaf sweeping. It eliminates the need for multiple tools or post-mowing cleanup, addressing a major gap in the robotic lawn care market. For intelligent navigation, it offers two configuration options: N8 LiDAR with 360°LiDAR + Dual Vision for fenced lawns, and N8 with RTK + Dual Vision for open landscapes, ensuring precise and adaptable operation in various environments.The M Series, including M5 LiDAR and M5 models, building directly on the success of the Genie Series in 2024, delivers robust performance in a more compact design. Ideal for small to mid-sized lawns, it balances power and affordability, and is available in both LiDAR and RTK versions for flexible, precise navigation.The first wave includes four models in total at a competitive price. Global availability is scheduled to begin in March 2026.For detailed product information, visit www.anthbot.com About ANTHBOTANTHBOT is a leading innovator in robotic lawn care, dedicated to transforming outdoor maintenance through cutting-edge technology. By integrating AI and robotics, the brand delivers efficient, autonomous solutions that redefine lawn care convenience. Committed to technological advancement and sustainability, ANTHBOT combines professional-grade precision with eco-friendly design to create smarter, greener lawn care for global users.

