ANTHBOT Captivates IFA 2025 with Innovative Genie Robotic Lawn Mower Series

Awards from renowned media outlets Crowds who came to view the Genie Series

The Genie series gain numerous awards, including the IFA Innovation Honoree Award.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANTHBOT, a leading innovator in smart lawn care solutions, showcased its Genie Series wire-free robotic lawn mowers at IFA 2025. The products, distinguished by the IFA Innovation Honoree Award along with other notable recognitions, became a focal point for global visitors and media alike.At IFA 2025, ANTHBOT’s booth attracted a steady stream of visitors. They praised the Genie Series for precision, convenience, and modern design, while renowned outlets including House Digest, Computer Bild, Netzwelt, Clubic and Apartment Therapy spotlighted their tech innovation. Live demonstrations highlighted key features such as AI-driven obstacle avoidance, multi-zone management, edge trimming, and fully autonomous operation.The Genie Series stands out with its hybrid navigation system, which integrates Full-Band RTK with Quad-Camera to achieve centimeter-level accuracy cutting, featuring a 300° visual recognition system that identifies over 1,000 obstacles in real time and an edge-trimming mode that ensures complete coverage without overlaps. Besides, with a 20 cm cutting width, adjustable cutting height, and support for lawns ranging from 900㎡ to 3,600㎡, the Genie Series enables homeowners to maintain a pristine lawn with minimal effort.Beyond IFA, the Genie Series has quickly earned consumer trust since its launch. It consistently ranks among the Top 10 robotic lawn mowers on Amazon worldwide. During Prime Day 2025, it achieved No.1 in Spain, No.3 in the US, and No.5 in Germany — a strong reflection of its growing global appeal.For more details about ANTHBOT and Genie series robot lawn mowers, please visit www.anthbot.com About ANTHBOTANTHBOT is a leading innovator in robotic lawn care, dedicated to transforming outdoor maintenance through cutting-edge technology. By integrating AI and robotics, the brand delivers efficient, autonomous solutions that redefine lawn care convenience. Committed to technological advancement and sustainability, ANTHBOT combines professional-grade precision with eco-friendly design to create smarter, greener lawn care for global users.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.