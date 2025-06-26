ANTHBOT Showcases Genie Series Robot Lawn Mowers at SPOGA 2025, Redefining Intelligent Lawn Care

COLOGNE, GERMANY, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANTHBOT , a pioneering brand in robotic lawn care, is showcasing its acclaimed Genie Series robot lawn mowers at SPOGA 2025 (June 24–26), the world's biggest garden and BBQ trade fair. The exhibition highlights ANTHBOT’s cutting-edge technology designed to revolutionize effortless lawn maintenance. The Genie Series distinguishes itself through its cutting-edge design, offering significant benefits that transform the experience of robotic lawn mowing: a simple plug-and-play setup that takes only 10 minutes — saving hours of effort tackling boundary wire; the first-ever full-band RTK combined with a 4-camera system (featuring two side cameras) provides centimeter-level accuracy and 300° 3D vision for self-guided navigation; and a self-adjustable 5-blade cutting deck (with heights ranging from 30 to 70mm and a width of 20cm) accommodates various landscapes for effective mowing.Available in three models (Genie 600, 1000, 3000) catering to lawns up to 3,600m², all feature IPX6 waterproofing, ≤58dB silent operation, and intuitive app control for scheduling and monitoring.Since the official launch in March, 2025, the Genie Series has achieved rapid market dominance — hitting No.1 on the Amazon US best seller list within only one month and the top 10 on Amazon Germany. With its rapid growth into over 30 countries and regions such as Germany, France, the UK, and the US, ANTHBOT is responding to the high demand for its "hands-free" solutions for lawn maintenance. Users worldwide praise its reliability in complex gardens and autonomous operation during work or vacations.Attendees at SPOGA are welcomed to experience the Genie robots showcased at ANTHBOT's exhibit (No. 6 - E075), where live demos will be available. Unique promotional opportunities are also accessible for attendees of the trade event.To learn more about ANTHBOT and Genie series robot lawn mowers, please visit www.anthbot.com About ANTHBOTANTHBOT is a leading innovator in robotic lawn care, dedicated to transforming outdoor maintenance through cutting-edge technology. By integrating robotics and AI, the brand delivers efficient, autonomous solutions that redefine lawn care convenience. Committed to technological advancement and sustainability, ANTHBOT combines professional-grade precision with eco-friendly design to create smarter, greener lawn care for global users.

