Kashi, India Illuminated: World’s Oldest Living City Shines in Divine Glory during Dev Deepawali 2025

Tourism and Culture Minister, Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh present at Dev Deepawali in Kashi Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath & Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh present at Dev Deepawali in Kashi Uttar Pradesh with other delegates Dev Deepawali is a renowned Festival of Lights of the Gods Dev Deepawali marked the confluence of ancient tradition and modern storytelling Dev Deepawali offers not just a visual spectacle, but a profound journey into India’s living spiritual heritage

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ancient city of Varanasi (Kashi), revered as the spiritual heart of India, transformed into a celestial vision on the occasion of Dev Deepawali 2025, enchanting millions of visitors and devotees from across the globe. Known as the “Festival of Lights of the Gods,” this year’s celebration brought together faith, art, and innovation in an awe-inspiring spectacle that illuminated the banks of the sacred River Ganga with over 1.5 million oil lamps (diyas).As twilight embraced the holy city, Varanasi’s crescent-shaped ghats came alive with shimmering reflections, chants of “Har Har Mahadev”, and the fragrance of devotion. The evening marked the confluence of ancient tradition and modern storytelling, reaffirming India’s enduring message of light over darkness and harmony among all beings.Uttar Pradesh is proudly home to the Living Heritage - Dev DeepawaliHonorable Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the grand festivities at renowned Namoghat by lighting the ceremonial first diya, joined by Tourism and Culture Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh and other officials. The Chief Minister then embarked on a river cruise to witness the mesmerizing panorama of faith from the waters greeted by waves of chants and millions of flickering flames that stretched across 88 historic ghats.Tourism and Culture Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh said, “This year’s Dev Deepawali showcased the spiritual power of India and the harmony between tradition and innovation that the world deeply admires. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, Kashi has emerged as a global epicenter of faith, culture and sustainable celebration.”Sacred Artistry and Global AttractionAt Dashashwamedh Ghat, 21 priests and 42 Dev Kanyas performed a synchronized Maha Aarti (Hindu ritual of worship involving a lamp with a flame) amidst 51,000 diyas and 21 quintals of fragrant flowers, creating an ethereal sight witnessed by devotees and international visitors alike. A special tribute, a replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti honored India’s soldiers, with this year’s festival dedicated to “Operation Sindoor,” commemorating national velour and sacrifice.Adding to the spiritual narrative, the 3D projection mapping show “Kashi Katha” at Chet Singh Ghat transported spectators through time narrating the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the city’s mythological origins and its modern legacy through institutions like Banaras Hindu University.Technology Meets Tradition during Uttar Pradesh’s Annual Tourism EventsThe evening’s highlight included three laser shows over the Ganga where beams of light danced in synchrony with sacred chants, turning the riverfront into a radiant amphitheater.Later, green fireworks an eco-friendly innovation painted the sky in luminous hues without harming the environment. Their reflections on the Ganga created a breathtaking finale to a festival rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.Over one lakh eco-friendly diyas made from cow dung further emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to environmentally responsible celebration blending spirituality with sustainability.A seamless experiences for Global PilgrimageSecurity and hospitality measures ensured seamless experiences for both locals and international visitors, with Varanasi declared a no-fly zone and multiple safety teams on alert. The celebrations drew attendees from Greece, Japan, France, the United Kingdom to name a few countries, all captivated by the cultural grandeur and spiritual depth of the event.For global travelers, Dev Deepawali offers not just a visual spectacle, but a profound journey into India’s living spiritual heritage where devotion, art and community converge.Must know about Dev DeepawaliCelebrated fifteen days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali signifies the descent of the gods to Earth to bathe in the Ganga. The festival symbolizes purity, gratitude and enlightenment values that transcend religion and geography.Experience KashiVisitors are invited to explore Varanasi, one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited cities, where every street resonates with music, ritual and centuries of tradition. From the newly redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor to the serene sunrise boat rides along the ghats, Kashi offers a spiritual and cultural experience unmatched anywhere in the world.

When Banaras celebrates, it doesn’t just shine, it glows with divinity.

