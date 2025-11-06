Madhya Pradesh Tourism Strengthens Global Partnerships at WTM London 2025

Showcasing heritage, wildlife, and sustainable tourism, Madhya Pradesh deepens its global outreach through strategic dialogues and cultural collaborations.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism successfully concludes its participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, held from 4th to 6th November at ExCeL London, reaffirming its stature as one of India’s most dynamic and diverse tourism destinations.The delegation representing Madhya Pradesh Tourism was led by Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, Culture, Religious Trusts & Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh, along with Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), and Mr. Rahul Argal, Deputy General Manager (New Product & Events). Key stakeholders from across tourism verticals also joined, reinforcing the state’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism growth.During the event, Madhya Pradesh’s participation generated significant international interest through a series of high-level B2B meetings with tour operators, destination management companies, travel agents, and media representatives from Europe, the UK, and Asia. The discussions focused on expanding tourism circuits, enhancing cross-promotional collaborations, and introducing experiential travel itineraries featuring wildlife, heritage, and spiritual tourism.The Madhya Pradesh pavilion emerged as a vibrant showcase of the state’s multifaceted offerings — from the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka, to the architectural splendor of Gwalior Fort and the timeless charm of Mandu, Orchha, Ujjain, and Maheshwar. Visitors also explored the state’s celebrated wildlife reserves — Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, and Satpura — reaffirming its status as the “Tiger State of India.”Emphasizing Madhya Pradesh’s image as a Clean, Green State, the pavilion also highlighted community-based tourism and sustainability-driven initiatives, including eco-lodges, local craft clusters, and rural homestays that empower communities while conserving natural and cultural heritage.The event also saw a series of diplomatic and inter-governmental meetings led by the Hon’ble Minister, Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi.He met with Mr. Kandula Durgesh, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism and Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, where both discussed avenues for cultural and tourism exchange between the two states.The Minister also met with Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, to explore opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration, and with Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, Hon’ble Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, sharing insights on strengthening bilateral tourism initiatives.A significant discussion was held with the Mr. Vijitha Herath, M.P., the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism, Government of Sri Lanka, cantered around promoting Madhya Pradesh’s Buddhist Circuit and Sri Lanka’s Ramayana Trail, with a proposal to work towards a formal MoU following consultation with India’s Ministry of Tourism.Additionally, the Minister met with Ms. Prerna Bhardwaj, Mayor of Buckinghamshire Council, to discuss cultural cooperation and joint promotional initiatives.The Madhya Pradesh delegation reported strong engagement from international travel trade partners, particularly in areas of wildlife safaris, heritage trails, and experiential tourism. Tour operators and investors expressed appreciation for the state’s reputation as a safe destination for travelers, especially solo women travelers, supported by robust infrastructure and responsible tourism practices.With its participation at WTM London 2025, Madhya Pradesh Tourism reaffirms its global identity as an offbeat multispecialty destination — a deep treasure trove for history enthusiasts and a kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences. The event marks another milestone in the state’s journey towards sustainable, inclusive, and globally recognized tourism development — a true reflection of its spirit as “The Heart of Incredible India.”

The Ancient Marvels of #madhyapradesh | #ajabgajabmp | MP Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.