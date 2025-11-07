Ellevate Football Academy Welcomes Premier League Star Jonjo Shelvey as a New Coach in Dubai

Jonjo Shelvey in the official Ellevate Football Academy uniform.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellevate Football Academy , one of Dubai’s fastest-growing football academies since its launch in August 2025, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jonjo Shelvey as its newest coach. The former Premier League midfielder brings a wealth of top-flight experience and a deep understanding of the game that will inspire young players across the academy.Having represented clubs such as Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest, as well as earning six caps for the England national team, Shelvey is renowned for his technical ability, vision, and leadership on the pitch. At Ellevate, he will focus on mentoring young players, developing their tactical understanding, and helping them unlock their potential both on and off the field.“I’m really excited to be joining the Ellevate Football Academy team and working with the next generation of talent here in Dubai,” said Jonjo Shelvey. “Football has given me so much throughout my career, and this is a fantastic opportunity to share my experience and help young players grow – both on and off the pitch.”Ellevate Football Academy Head Coach, Leyton McKay-Ellison, added:“Jonjo’s experience at the highest level of football is invaluable. His understanding of the game, work ethic, and leadership qualities will be an incredible asset to our young players. At Ellevate, we’re committed to providing elite-level coaching, and having someone of Jonjo’s calibre on board only strengthens that mission. Our players will learn first-hand what it takes to compete at the top level – both technically and mentally.”Ellevate Football Academy continues to build a reputation for excellence in the region through its combination of UEFA-licensed coaching, a cutting-edge training app, and exclusive access to the elite game, showcased most recently during the academy’s visit by superstar Jack Grealish The addition of a respected Premier League figure such as Shelvey reflects Ellevate’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of football talent in Dubai.For more information about Ellevate Football Academy and its programmes hosted at GEMS Metropole School – Motor City and Al Waha, visit: https://www.ellevatefootball.com/academy

