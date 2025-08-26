GEMS School Management partners with GEMS American International School-Riyadh to bring educational IP to Saudi Arabia

Robert Tarn CBE, Managing Director of GSM

GAISR among the first schools to benefit from GSM’s industry-leading intellectual property

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEMS School Management (GSM), the newly launched division of GEMS Education dedicated to sharing world-class educational expertise worldwide, today announced that GEMS American International School – Riyadh (GAISR) is one of the first schools to access GSM’s proven intellectual property (IP) framework.Led by Managing Director, Robert Tarn CBE, GSM is built on six and a half decades of GEMS Education’s experience operating some of the world’s leading private schools. Its mission is to enable schools worldwide to replicate GEMS’ exceptional education standards through access to its proprietary curricula, frameworks, and operational know-how.GAISR, a leading American curriculum school in Riyadh, now operates in close alignment with GEMS Education’s standard operating procedures, while maintaining its own local leadership and community-focused approach.Robert Tarn commented: “We are delighted to welcome GAISR as a GEMS School Management partner. This collaboration demonstrates GSM’s ability to provide schools with the intellectual property and proven models needed to deliver world-class education outcomes without taking on full operational management.”Ms Hanady Fawzy, Principal of GAISR, added: “This collaboration with GEMS School Management marks an exciting chapter for our school community. With GSM’s wealth of educational expertise and access to its tried-and-tested IP, we are strengthening our academic offering and ensuring that every student benefits from a truly world-class education while maintaining our proud identity here in Riyadh.”With the addition of GAISR, GSM continues its ambitious global rollout, expanding GEMS Education’s footprint as a trusted partner to schools seeking proven educational IP worldwide.“Our goal is to help schools around the world achieve the highest possible standards while respecting their local heritage and leadership,” added Tarn. “GAISR is a great example of how we can bring this vision to life in the exciting market of Saudi Arabia.”GSM is the global advisory and operations arm of GEMS Education, established to deliver world-class K-12 schools in partnership with governments, investors, developers, and school groups.It offers a comprehensive and customisable ‘school-in-a-box’ solution that includes school design, curriculum planning, recruitment, training, technology integration, safeguarding, and operational systems.At the heart of GSM is its proprietary ASPIRE model, a turnkey framework enabling the rapid delivery of high-performing schools across a range of curricula including British, American, IB, Indian, and national systems.For more information about GAISR and GSM, visit https://gaisr.com and www.gems-sm.com

