GEMS School of Research and Innovation launches SRI Club: on a mission to build world’s most influential parent network

Sunny Varkey and The Rt Hon Lord Hague at the launch event of The SRI Club Guests gather in London for the launch of The SRI Club

“Power of Connection” fuels new global community to spark ventures, investments, philanthropy, and ideas – creating lasting impact beyond the classroom

The SRI Club is a catalyst for possibility. By tapping into the power of connection, we are creating a network where families can pool talent, capital, and ideas to do great things together.” — Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder, GEMS Education

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEMS School of Research and Innovation today announced the launch of The SRI Club – a first-of-its-kind global network of parents, partners, and advisors designed to unlock “The Power of Connection” and become the world’s most influential parent network.Rooted in the belief that extraordinary things happen when families connect – not only with one another but with leaders, thinkers, and changemakers beyond the school gates – The SRI Club empowers parents to collaborate, co-invest, launch ventures, share expertise, and drive philanthropy. Together, they form a powerful ecosystem with the potential to transform lives and shape the future.The community will serve as a cornerstone of GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), GEMS Education’s flagship campus opening in August 2025 in Dubai Sports City. Designed to be a global benchmark for future-focused education, SRI blends an enhanced English curriculum with cutting-edge AI integration, values-driven leadership, and world-class facilities.While the school delivers next-generation learning in the classroom, The SRI Club provides the human engine that powers opportunity, linking families with innovators, investors, subject matter experts, and changemakers across the globe.Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “The SRI Club is a catalyst for possibility. By tapping into the power of connection, we are creating a network where families can pool talent, capital, and ideas to do great things together – whether that’s launching ventures, driving philanthropic projects, or building future-ready mindsets for their own children.”The inaugural SRI Club gathering took place in London, UK, and was attended by distinguished guests from across the worlds of education, philanthropy, business, and public service.The event featured a keynote welcome address from The Rt Hon Lord Hague of Richmond, former UK Foreign Secretary and leader of the Conservative Party, who has been appointed as Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research and Innovation.Lord Hague praised the initiative as “an inspiring model of how schools and families can come together to forge deep, lasting partnerships in support of young people and their futures.”He added: “This landmark school is designed from the ground up to equip young people with the skills and mindset needed to face the challenges of a fast-changing, tech-driven world. And it builds on an incredible legacy. GEMS Education is the oldest and one of the largest private K-12 education providers globally. It is widely recognised for its impact, having educated over half a million children since its founding more than 65 years ago.“I’m also very much looking forward to working with Sunny Varkey. As the founder of GEMS Education, he is a visionary leader whose legacy in education continues to shape learning across generations. I’m honoured to contribute to SRI’s ambitious vision and to help place innovation and global competitiveness at the heart of the educational experience.”Guests also heard from Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education; Robert Rosen, former Head of Philanthropic Partnerships at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Senior Advisor to the SRI Club; Azar Saliba, General Manager of Jumeirah Al Naseem and Senior Advisor to the SRI Club; and James Monaghan, CEO and Founding Principal of SRI.Key benefits of SRI Club membership include:• Exclusive events and salons – such as the SRI Vanguard Forum, an off-the-record summit of parent thought leaders; an evening with an award-winning musician; and Future Feast, co-curated with a Michelin star chef• Curated industry dinners – offering the chance to meet global changemakers at invitation-only events focused on tech, policy, finance, health, arts, and more, with each event gathering select changemakers to exchange insights and reimagine what’s possible• Philanthropy and legacy projects – meaningful opportunities to contribute to the school’s long-term vision• Student enrichment – opportunities to mentor students or partner on programmes to benefit pupils• Digital platform – a secure space for dialogue, insights, and parent-driven collaborationJames Monaghan, CEO and Founding Principal of SRI, noted: “The SRI Club represents a unique opportunity to build something extraordinary – not just a school, but a community of influence and purpose that can contribute unique strengths to a shared journey of discovery and impact.”

Launch of The SRI Club in London, UK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.