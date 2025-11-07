Minimum building heights to transform West Terrace

Release date: 07/11/25

Recent changes to South Australia’s planning rules to send building heights soaring would be complemented by the introduction of minimum building height limits on parts of West Terrace according to changes proposed by the State Government.

Last week, the Malinauskas Labor Government announced a partnership with Adelaide Airport to significantly raise the heights of buildings in the Adelaide CBD, by introducing a streamlined airport approval process.

Currently on some parts of West Terrace, proposed developments over 3 storeys would need to go through a lengthy airport approval process. Under the changes, developments of up to 20 storeys in these areas would get airport pre-approval.

The changes will be facilitated by the initiation of the City Building Heights Code Amendment, which starts a formal process into removing outdated height restrictions to unlock the full potential of the city’s skyline.

Part of the Code Amendment’s investigations will be to look at implementing minimum building heights on parts of West Terrace to ensure that sites are not wasted by under-development.

West Terrace’s potential for development has been restricted up until now, by being the area of the City with the most restrictive building heights.

As a result of this, West Terrace’s potential as a premium cultural boulevard within the CBD has been stifled, with the street currently home to many low-rise buildings, like car dealerships and service stations.

The changes would allow the State Government, alongside the City of Adelaide to better curate West Terrace and transform the street into a vibrant boulevard.

More purposeful development on West Terrace would also inevitably lead to better activation of the western Park Lands, which is currently home to Ellis Park, Adelaide High School, Karen Rolton Oval and the West Terrace Cemetery.

The changes to City building heights, alongside the commitment that a re-elected Malinauskas Labor Government would establish a $500 million pre-sale guarantee fund that will unlock more apartment developments, will encourage more investment in the CBD and will ultimately result in more homes for South Australians.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

West Terrace has huge potential to anchor the Central living district in the city, but it needs the State Government and the council to properly curate and guide development.

Our work on lifting the lid on West Terrace but we also want it to be a beautiful boulevard will allow developers to go build an extra 17 storeys before going through an approval process with the Airport. We need to make sure these developments maximise the potential of their prime location.

Through our planning changes and the announcement of a re-elected Malinauskas Government establishing a $500 million pre-sale guarantee fund, we are showing how committed we are to turning the CBD into a vibrant place to live.

Attributable to Member for Adelaide Lucy Hood

The current mix on West Terrace of low-rise buildings like car dealerships and service stations doesn’t reflect the character and future vision of our beautiful city.

These changes will allow us to better curate West Terrace and transform it into a truly vibrant boulevard where people want to live, work and visit – while also encouraging better activation of our western Park Lands.

Attributable to Lord Mayor of Adelaide Jane Lomax-Smith

I welcome this renewed focus on West Terrace as it’s an opportunity that we are yet to fully grasp.

Our City Plan 2036 has identified West Terrace as one of the areas of the city with the greatest potential for growth.

Further investment and more quality residential development along this important thoroughfare will not only help create a more vibrant precinct but it will also ultimately result in making a ten-lane highway safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

And never forget the potential for stunning sea views!