Californians are beginning to see cash on their SNAP cards following major win against the Trump administration

SACRAMENTO – Following two lawsuits filed by California and other states and a coalition of others, California families are beginning to see their full SNAP benefits restored on their EBT cards. Earlier today, a court ordered the Trump administration to immediately issue 100% of funding for 5.5 million California SNAP recipients. Following the regular process for providing CalFresh benefits, benefits are now beginning to be available on recipients’ cards so that families can again access the food they need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.