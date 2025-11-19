Governor Newsom cuts red tape to help communities clean up and rebuild faster following the TCU Lightning Complex fires

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order expediting the removal and cleanup of debris and household hazardous materials (HHM) from properties affected by the TCU Lightning Complex fires in Tuolumne County. The executive order accelerates cleanup of impacted properties, while ensuring public health and environmental protections, and reflects the Governor’s ongoing efforts to address local concerns, provide tools to accelerate rebuilding, and allow communities to recover safely.

