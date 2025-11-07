Vivian Johnson to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivian Johnson, visionary entrepreneur and certified change leader, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming grief into purpose, leading with faith, and creating a life and business rooted in alignment and impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Johnson explores how choosing purpose over pressure can lead to transformational healing, leadership, and global influence. She breaks down how aligning your life, business, and faith creates clarity, freedom, and the courage to reinvent after burnout and loss. Viewers will walk away with tools to lead change in their lives while honoring their well-being.“You don’t have to hustle to heal or shrink to lead—peace is a strategy,” said Johnson.Vivian’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/vivian-johnson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.