SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE ANNOUNCES 15 NEW CHAPTERS

MISSION TO END CHILD BEDLESSNESS CONTINUES TO GROW

When local leaders have the knowledge and confidence to take ownership of their mission, real change happens for kids in their own communities.” — JP Wilson, senior director of chapter operations at Sleep in Heavenly Peace

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces fifteen new chapters and seven existing chapters with new leadership positions or hub expansions. The quarterly chapter training, held October 16-18 in Lehi, Utah, brought together dedicated volunteers committed to ensuring no child sleeps on the floor in their communities.With more than 157,000 kids currently waiting for beds nationwide, this expansion of new chapters is critical to reaching underserved communities and sustaining SHP's mission to end child bedlessness. The training provided chapter leadership and core team members with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully lead their local non-profit efforts.“Our goal is to empower every chapter leader with the tools and independence they need to make a difference right where they live,” said JP Wilson, senior director of chapter operations at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “When local leaders have the knowledge and confidence to take ownership of their mission, real change happens for kids in their own communities.”The Need for Quality SleepMillions of children in the United States lack a bed, often sleeping on a hard floor, couch, air mattress or crowded with other family members. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being.SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a DifferenceSHP chapters are led by passionate volunteers—Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Core Team members—who bring the mission to life in their communities. During SHP’s two-day immersive training, new leaders gain the practical skills, confidence, and autonomy to run their chapters effectively. The program blends hands-on instruction in leadership, fundraising, and community engagement with SHP’s proven approach to ending child bedlessness. Backed by the Chapter Support Center, graduates return home ready to lead with purpose and make an immediate impact.“The desperate need of support for children without beds of their own compelled me to start this chapter,” said Kenyce Wescott, chapter president of SHP-DE, Kent Co. “My first order of business is spreading the SHP story and collaborating with like-minded individuals and businesses to support children in need. This weekend in Lehi reinforced that there is a real need for giving back to children and their families.”New ChaptersWith over 370 chapters and growing, SHP continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will be based in and serve these communities:- Logan County, Arkansas- Kent County, Delaware- Atlanta N, Georgia- Cherokee County, Georgia- Carlinville, Illinois- Steuben County, Indiana- Boonville, Missouri- Colstrip, Montana- Greensboro, North Carolina- Morganton, North Carolina- Sumter, South Carolina- Kerrville, Texas- Van Alstyne, Texas- Goochland County, Virginia- Wausau, WisconsinExisting Chapters with New LeadershipThese existing chapters are celebrating new leadership, hubs and core team members:- Phoenix/East Valley, Arizona- Camanche, Iowa- Sioux City, Iowa/Vermillion, South Dakota- Lansing, Michigan- Butler County, Ohio- Chippewa Valley, Wisconsin- Iowa County, WisconsinLearn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With millions of children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we know a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

