THINKWARE Announces Valentine’s Day Promotional Pricing Across ARC Series and U3000 Dash Cam Lineup

THINKWARE

The promotion reflects continued consumer demand for accessible, higher-performance dash cam technology,” — THINKWARE SPOKESPERSON

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced limited-time promotional pricing across several of its dash cam models as part of its Valentine’s Day campaign running from February 9 through February 15, 2026.

The promotion includes discounts on THINKWARE’s ARC Series and flagship U3000 platforms, alongside select entry-level and mid-range models. The campaign is designed to support retail sales during the mid-Q1 shopping period while expanding consumer access to higher-resolution video recording and advanced driver-assistance features.

Promotional Pricing Highlights

U3000 PRO — $549.99 (MAP $579.99): A professional-grade dash cam built for drivers who demand the highest level of performance, reliability, and advanced driving intelligence.

U3000 — $459.99 (MAP $549.99, select configurations): THINKWARE’s next-generation platform, engineered for superior image quality and intelligent safety features.

ARC 900 — $359.99 (MAP $419.99): The flagship of the ARC Series, featuring premium video clarity, advanced driver assistance systems, and a sophisticated design for drivers seeking top-tier protection.

ARC 700 — $269.99 (MAP $329.99): Enhanced imaging and advanced driver assistance features, offering a refined balance of performance and value.

In addition to the featured models, THINKWARE is offering promotional pricing on entry-level and mid-range products, including the F70 PRO (starting at $99.99) and the Q200 Series (starting at $119.99), as well as select rideshare bundles and accessories designed to enhance parking mode coverage and overall vehicle monitoring.

“The promotion reflects continued consumer demand for accessible, higher-performance dash cam technology,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson. “By expanding discounting across both flagship and entry-level models, we are supporting broader adoption across different driver segments.”

The Valentine’s Day promotion will be available through authorized North American retailers, with products supplied and fulfilled through Amazon and other major online marketplaces, as well as specialty electronics outlets, from February 9 through February 15, 2026, while supplies last.

For more information, visit the official THINKWARE store on Amazon or www.thinkware.com

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.