THINKWARE Announces January 'Super Sale' Across ARC Series and U3000 PRO Dash Cams

Our January pricing reflects continued demand for higher-resolution imaging and more efficient parking protection” — THINKWARE spokesperson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced January price reductions across several of its premium dash cam models, including the U3000 PRO and its recently introduced ARC series.

The limited-time promotion lowers pricing on select dual-channel dash cams that feature 4K front recording, Sony STARVIS 2 image sensors, and advanced parking surveillance capabilities. The sale runs beginning January 23 through THINKWARE’s direct-to-consumer channels and major retail partners.

January 2026 Promotional Pricing:

ARC 900 – $359.99 (MSRP $419.99): THINKWARE’s newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD from the rear at up to 60 frames per second. The device includes dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

U3000 PRO 2-Channel – $549.99 (MSRP $579.99): The company’s flagship model combines 4K front and 2K rear recording with integrated front and rear radar sensors. The radar system is designed to enable buffered event detection for parking surveillance while reducing vehicle battery consumption. The model also supports optional LTE connectivity for remote notifications via the THINKWARE CONNECTED platform.

ARC 700 – $269.99 (MSRP $329.99): A compact dual-channel dash cam offering 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and optional radar-assisted parking modes. Each unit includes a 64GB SD card.

“Our January pricing reflects continued demand for higher-resolution imaging and more efficient parking protection,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson. “These reductions make our latest technology more accessible as drivers upgrade their vehicles in the new year.”

The January promotion is available through the THINKWARE online store, Amazon, and select authorized retailers while supplies last.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

