BPMG partners with Kbank, Thailand’s KASIKORNBANK, and Orbix to develop blockchain cross-border remittance and payments

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ▷Four companies including Korea’s Kbank and Thailand’s KASIKORNBANK and Orbix Technology hold a signing ceremony for cooperation on blockchain-based cross-border remittance services

▷Establishing a Korea–Thailand blockchain financial solution framework, with a focus on improving remittance services for Legal Thai workers in Korea

▷Pilot remittance and payment services with Kbank planned for consideration in 2026

Blockchain company BPMG (CEO Jihoon Cha) announced on the 22nd that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the field of cross-border remittance and payment services with Korea’s internet-only bank Kbank, Thailand’s KASIKORNBANK, and Orbix Technology.

The signing ceremony was held at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, and was attended by key representatives from each organization, including Chang Kyun Oh, Deputy CEO of BPMG; Woo Hyung Choi, CEO of Kbank; Dr. Karin Boonlertvanich, Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK; and Pisith Kulkanchanachewin, Managing Director of Orbix Technology.

The event also drew significant governmental interest, with attendees including NamHyuk Kim(Minister-Counsellor and Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Thailand), Eunjung Park(Counsellor of the Embassy of Korea), and Karon Polpornklang, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand , as well as officials from the Corporate Development Division of the Bank of Thailand. Their presence highlighted strong bilateral interest in collaboration on blockchain-based financial solutions.

KASIKORNBANK is one of Thailand’s top commercial banks, leading in retail finance and digital banking, and is recognized as the proactive bank in driving digital transformation locally. Orbix Technology is a company under the KASIKORNBANK financial conglomerate, the developer of Quarix, a blockchain infrastructure designed to support financial use cases and advance blockchain innovation in Thailand.

Through this MOU, the four companies have agreed to cooperate on the development of services and technologies related to blockchain-based remittance and payment solutions. In particular, they plan to collaborate on creating practical, real-world services such as account issuance and blockchain-based remittance services for legal Thai workers in Korea, as well as foreign exchange and payment services for Korean tourists visiting Thailand. The initiative remains at the study phase, and any potential implementation will be subject to further discussions and approvals from relevant regulatory authorities before consideration for real-world deployment.

Jihoon Cha, CEO of BPMG, stated, “As a blockchain technology company, we aim to create exemplary financial service use cases utilizing stablecoins. Through cooperation with Thailand, where cross-border movement and remittance demand are high, we will build a stable and convenient global remittance environment.”

Woo Hyung Choi, CEO of Kbank, commented, “Our goal is to provide tangible benefits to customers in both Korea and Thailand through innovative financial infrastructure utilizing digital assets. We will continue to expand into global markets by building a stable digital financial ecosystem.”

Following this agreement, BPMG and Kbank plan to launch a pilot project starting in 2026 to develop a blockchain-based remittance service linked with bank accounts.

In addition, BPMG established a local joint venture, VERIFIN LABS, in Thailand in July 2025 to support various blockchain businesses for its operations in the country.

About BPMG (https://www.bpmg.io/)

Established in August 2021, BPMG delivers blockchain and AI-powered solutions across multiple verticals:

Multi-chain wallet K-Mint

Blockchain platform development and stablecoin issuance

STO consulting and GameFi solutions

EcoSpace AI platform for blockchain-AI integration

BPMG has raised 7 billion won(approx. $5.3M) in Series A funding and collaborates with leading IT firms including ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung Galaxy Metaverse.

