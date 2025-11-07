ABC Permits Suspended at High Point Business After Investigation

Due to an active long-term joint operation with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division and High Point Police Department, multiple individuals are in custody, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the permits for the Washington Quick Mart at 200 N Centennial Street in High Point.

This investigation, which is a part of a larger initiative to reduce crime in and around ABC licensed outlets in High Point community, is an active and ongoing investigation focused on addressing complaints of illegal drug activity and violence stemming from this property.

“ALE Special Agents are trained to dismantle criminal activity at alcohol permitted businesses,” said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. “This location had become a haven for illegal drug sales and use, gang activity, and other serious crimes. Working alongside the High Point Police Department, the actions taken in this case, including the suspension of the ABC permits by the North Carolina ABC Commission demonstrate a strong, coordinated effort to reduce crime in this community.

Throughout the investigation, ALE Special Agents seized, 261 grams of cocaine, 311 grams of crack cocaine and 1 gram of fentanyl. ALE Special Agents also seized seven guns, all from convicted felons.

To date, suspects connected to the establishment have been charged with a total of 175 offenses, including 118 felonies and 57 misdemeanors. Details of key individuals charged are as follows:

Naeem Ahmed Bhatti (Owner/ABC Permittee)

Charged with:

Four counts of Felony Maintaining a Store for a Controlled Substance

Seven counts each of Misdemeanor Failure to Superintend an ABC Licensed Outlet, Misdemeanor Allowing Unlawful Conduct on ABC Licensed Premise, Misdemeanor Manufacture of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Possession of Glass Tubes or Splitters

Mohammad Saleem (Employee)

Charged with:

Seven counts each of Misdemeanor Allowing Unlawful Conduct on a Licensed Premise, Misdemeanor Manufacture of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Possession of Glass Tubes or Splitters

One count of Misdemeanor Sale of Cigarettes Without Proper Warning Labels

Christopher Christian (Patron)

Charged with:

Felony Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession

Felony Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacture

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine

Two counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Felony Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine by Possession

Felony Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine by Sale

Felony Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine by Delivery

Felony Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine by Manufacture

Felony Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine by Transportation

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Patrick Darnell Allen (Patron)

Charged with:

Seven counts each of Felony Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Sale, Delivery, Transport, and Manufacture

Four counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Eight counts of Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Five counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine

Three counts each of Felony Sale of Cocaine, Felony Delivery of Cocaine, and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Three counts of Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Roger Legrand Blocker (Patron)

Charged with:

One count each of Felony Attempt to Traffic Cocaine by Sale, Delivery, and Possession

Five counts each of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine, Felony Sale of Cocaine, and Felony Delivery of Cocaine

Five counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver within 1,000 feet of a park

Harding Mickel Rice (Patron)

Charged with:

Five counts each of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine, Felony Sale of Cocaine, and Felony Delivery of Cocaine

Three counts of Felony Possession of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park

"Partnerships and collaboration are crucial for helping keep our community safe," said High Point Police Department Chief Curtis Cheeks III. "Detectives with our Vice and Narcotics Unit worked closely with ALE special agents on this case for months to address a community concern. Their hard work and investigations helped get criminals, illegal weapons and drugs out of our neighborhoods."

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are expected as it continues.



About ALE

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.

###