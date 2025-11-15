Final Judgement Ordered in Stallings Nuisance Case

STALLINGS, N.C. — Following repeated criminal offenses and numerous community complaints, Stallings Police Department Chief (SPD) Dennis Franks requested assistance from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) to address persistent illegal activity at a property located at 708 Pinecliff Court.

Based on investigative findings, a civil nuisance abatement case was filed in Superior Court.

On Nov. 7, 2025, Superior Court Judge Jonathan Perry signed a consent judgment and final order of abatement, concluding the investigation brought by the Town of Stallings on behalf of the state of North Carolina.

“The Stallings Police Department believes that every resident deserves to live in a neighborhood free from illegal activity and ongoing nuisances,” SPD Chief Dennis Franks. “Our partnership with ALE helped us restore the quality of life to the residents of the neighborhood.”

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities to include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, breaches of the peace and Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) violations. The statute provides a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impact on the community.

Under the terms of the court order, the current residents must vacate the property. The property must also be listed for sale within 60 days. Prospective buyers are required to undergo a background check with the Stallings Police Department, which will also have final approval authority over the sale.

“North Carolina’s nuisance abatement law is an effective resource for addressing properties that consistently attract criminal activity,” said ALE Director Bryan House. “I am grateful for our strong partnership with the Stallings Police Department and the citizens of this community.”

###

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.