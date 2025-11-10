North Carolina Launches Victim Compensation Online Portal

Raleigh, N.C.

New, online application makes it easier for victims of violent crime and their families to file claims for reimbursement of medical, funeral and other eligible expenses

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Office of Victim Compensation Services today launched an online application portal that streamlines the process for victims of violent crime and their families to apply for reimbursement for eligible costs such as medical expenses and funeral bills.

The portal helps modernize a compensation program that last year approved 2,449 paper claims submitted by mail. In 2024, the program reimbursed victims of violent crime and their families $9.8 million.

“Victims of violent crime often face tremendous emotional and financial challenges,” said Diane Barber, director of the Office of Victim Compensation. “This new portal ensures that victims and their families can access the support they need more quickly and with less stress. It also helps our staff process claims more efficiently.”

In 2022 the N.C. legislature allocated no more than $500,000 for the development of an online application process. The process is compliant with the federal Health Insurance Privacy and Portability Act, allowing secure upload of personal information.

“The State of North Carolina’s investment in this new portal reflects our long history of standing up for victims of violent crime” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. “We often hear from applicants who would like to submit materials online, and this portal allows us to deliver that experience in a secure environment.”

New capabilities include:

Online application, optimized for mobile and desktop. Online applicants will not need to print the application, photocopy documents or submit materials by mail.

Online applicants will not need to print the application, photocopy documents or submit materials by mail. Secure document upload. The portal allows confidential, HIPPA-compliant upload of personal information. Privacy requirements previously prevented staff from accepting digital submission of documents.

The portal allows confidential, HIPPA-compliant upload of personal information. Privacy requirements previously prevented staff from accepting digital submission of documents. Real-time updates. Applicants will be able to track the progress of claims online and receive information from victim compensation staff.

The system streamlines a three- to six-month application process that previously relied on paper documents delivered by mail or in person to a Raleigh office. The office will continue to accept paper applications from victims and families who prefer paper submission.

About the North Carolina Victim Compensation Program

Since 1987, the Office of Victim Compensation Services has helped victims of crime and their families access financial assistance as they navigate the devastating effects of criminal violence. Victims may be eligible for compensation of expenses including medical care, counseling and lost wages. Families of homicide victims may also be eligible for compensation of funeral costs.

To learn more about the North Carolina Victim Compensation Program, visit ncdps.gov/4victims or call (800) 826-6200.

