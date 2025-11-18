ALE Selected as 2025 NLLEA Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency of the Year

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) was named Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency of the Year by the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association (NLLEA) on Monday at NLLEA’s 38th Annual Conference in Fort Worth, Texas.

This marks the third time ALE has won the prestigious award in the last five years. This national award recognizes an agency that demonstrates exceptional effectiveness through innovative programs, strong community partnerships, media and public engagement, and model training strategies.

“ALE’s work reflects a balanced approach of enforcement, education, and community engagement, promoting compliance, public safety, and integrity in North Carolina’s alcohol laws,” said Jim Dianna, NLLEA President.

According to the NLLEA, “The ALE Division was honored for demonstrating exceptional effectiveness, innovation, and community engagement.” Between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, ALE special agents delivered nearly 300 educational presentations to retailers and community groups and hosted a statewide training program to promote consistent ABC enforcement.

Additionally, during this time special agents:

Conducted over 9,300 inspections at ABC permitted businesses, resulting in 798 ABC violations

Closed 126 illegal alcohol businesses

Seized 577 firearms in and around legal and illegal alcohol-related businesses

Served 256 search warrants to address alcohol, gambling, controlled substance, and tobacco violations

Assisted local agencies with civil litigation through Nuisance Abatement enforcement, conducting more than 50 investigations to address persistent criminal activity at multiple properties to improve long-term community safety.

Other successes included dismantling illegal alcohol import operations and combating violent gang activity. ALE continues to set the national standard for professional, community-focused alcohol law enforcement.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as Agency of the Year by the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association,” said Bryan House, Director of ALE. “I am incredibly proud of the dedicated men and women of ALE who serve with integrity, compassion, and purpose every day. Their commitment to innovation and problem-solving continues to elevate how we protect public safety. I am proud of their work, their character, and their unwavering commitment to public safety.”

###

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.