Celebrating New York's Partnership with Puerto Rico

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the 10th anniversary of New York State’s Office of Trade and Tourism in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Established in 2015, the Office was created to recognize and promote the enduring connection between New York and Puerto Rico, and to strengthen their mutual economic, cultural and governmental ties. Over the past decade, The Office of Trade and Tourism has generated more than $68 million in trade, and continues to create connections, partnerships and opportunity across industries — from craft food and beverages to life sciences and technology, to agribusiness and tourism.

“New York and Puerto Rico share a bond that runs deep — one built on shared culture, economic strength and resilience,” Governor Hochul said. “For ten years, the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism has helped turn that connection into collaboration, fostering opportunity, creating jobs and building bridges that benefit both regions. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to a partnership that will continue to grow, innovate and deliver for families and businesses on both sides of the water.”

As New York State’s “boots on the ground” in Puerto Rico, the Office of Trade and Tourism has played a critical role in supporting trade and tourism, expanding markets for New York products, and helping to bring Puerto Rico goods and visitors to New York. The Office has also helped coordinate humanitarian efforts and recovery support in the wake of major storms and earthquakes, underscoring a partnership rooted not only in commerce, but in solidarity.

Over the last ten years, the Office of Trade and Tourism’s work has included facilitating agricultural exchange between New York growers and Puerto Rico distributors and supporting tourism promotion that showcases both New York’s destinations and Puerto Rico’s unique culture.

In 2023, New York and Puerto Rico signed a historic Wine Export Agreement that has brought New York State wines to Puerto Rico’s restaurants, hotels, and distributors for the first time — an initiative that opens new markets for New York’s growing wine industry while promoting Puerto Rico as a key partner in regional trade.

Additionally, the Office of Trade and Tourism supported Governor Hochul’s Life Science Exchange, a partnership designed to connect Puerto Rico’s emerging life science startups with New York’s globally recognized innovation ecosystem. Through this initiative, two life science startup bootcamps were held in 2025 — one in Puerto Rico (February 25-27) and one in New York City (September 29-30). Together, the events convened more than 180 participants, including 21 Puerto Rico-based startups, for networking sessions, pitch workshops, and investor meetings. One participating company, Cultimar Technologies, has already been accepted into IndieBio NY’s Spring 2025 cohort — demonstrating how this exchange continues to strengthen the life sciences corridor between New York and Puerto Rico.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Office of Trade and Tourism has been central to New York’s relationship with Puerto Rico, creating pathways for growth in high-impact sectors. By connecting New York and Puerto Rico businesses with new markets and championing cultural exchange, NYSOTT has demonstrated the importance of sustained, on-the-ground engagement. We are proud to mark this ten-year milestone and excited for what the next decade of collaboration will bring.”

The anniversary celebration at the Office of Trade and Tourism’s headquarters in Old San Juan brought together leaders from state and local government, business and community organizations to highlight the Office’s accomplishments and outline new opportunities for collaboration in the years ahead.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees th Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism

The New York State Office of Trade and Tourism in Puerto Rico fosters economic growth and promotes cultural exchange by facilitating international trade, tourism and investment opportunities between New York State and Puerto Rico. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, the Office showcases each region’s unique strengths and serves as New York’s on-the-ground liaison in Puerto Rico, including during natural disasters and recovery efforts.