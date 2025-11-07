MDES Honors Veterans and Announces Exciting Changes to Enhance Employment Services to Mississippi Veterans

Date: November 6, 2025

Jackson, MS –

In tribute to staff who have served in the military, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) held a special Veterans Day program on November 6, honoring our dedicated veterans. This event featured executive members of the MDES staff, guest speaker LTC Marcos “Mark” Rogers, Deputy G6 at Joint Forces Headquarters, MS Army National Guard, and the Callaway High School Cadets color guard.

At this event, Mississippi Jobs for Veterans State Grants (JVSG) Incentive Awards for 2024-2025 were awarded to members of the MDES Veteran Workforce Programs team:

- Bradley Davis for Outstanding LVER Performance;

- Onre Talbert for Excellence in LVER Service;

- Chris Kaster (CK) for Outstanding DVOP Performance; and

- Lakisha Davis for Excellence in DVOP Service.

As part of the agency’s ongoing commitment to veterans, MDES is pleased to announce that, starting November 1, 2025, the roles of Disabled Veteran Outreach Program (DVOP) specialists and Local Veteran Employment Representatives (LVERs) have merged into a single position known as Veteran Employment Coordinators (VECs). Mississippi is the first state in the Southeast to implement this consolidated approach, paving the way for more effective and comprehensive services for veterans across the state.

Combining these roles represents an important step in streamlining the service delivery model, fostering greater collaboration and flexibility to meet the diverse needs of veterans. This integration will enhance outreach to businesses seeking workers, enable staff to more effectively advocate for approved veterans suited to available positions, and reduce administrative silos. The result will be a more dynamic and responsive workforce, better equipped to serve veterans across all employment stages, including those in rural areas, which make up a large part of the state.

“Our commitment to our veterans goes beyond recognition; it is about action,” said Dr. Bill Ashley, Executive Director of MDES. “By introducing this new role, we are taking significant strides towards enhancing the support we provide to those who have served our country. This will allow Kevin Lamberth, Director of Veteran Workforce Programs at MDES, and his team members to deliver comprehensive, tailored services that address the unique challenges veterans face in their transition to civilian roles. We are dedicated to ensuring that every veteran feels valued and empowered as they pursue new opportunities in their careers.”

Kevin Lamberth, U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (Ret), expressed, “As we honor the commitment and sacrifices of our veterans, we are proud to take meaningful steps to enhance the support and resources available to them. This transition signifies our commitment to integrating our services, ensuring that every veteran receives the assistance they need for a successful transition to civilian life. Together, we are committed to recognizing their invaluable contributions and providing them with the opportunities they deserve.”

Military veterans and qualifying family members will continue to receive priority of service from MDES. For more information on Veterans Services from MDES, visit mdes.ms.gov.

####

Attachment

Image from MDES Jobs for Veterans State Grants (JVSG) Incentive Awards for 2024-2025

Cutline

Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) presents the 2024-2025 Mississippi Jobs for Veterans State Grants (JVSG) Incentive Awards to members of the Veteran Workforce Programs team. Honorees include Bradley Davis for Outstanding LVER Performance, Onre Talbert for Excellence in LVER Service, Chris (CK) Kaster for Outstanding DVOP Performance, and Lakisha Davis for Excellence in DVOP Service. Pictured (L to R): Demetrica Davis, State Veteran Coordinator; Bradley Davis for Outstanding LVER Performance; Jason Pope, Deputy Executive Director of Workforce; Onre Talbert for Excellence in LVER Service; Dr. Bill Ashley, Executive Director of MDES; Chris (CK) Kaster for Outstanding DVOP Performance; and Brig Gen Ret. Kevin Lamberth, Director of Veterans Workforce Programs.

Mississippi’s Jobs for Veterans State Grant program is 100 percent funded by the U.S. Department of Labor through awards totaling 1.4 M.