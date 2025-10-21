MDES Secures $5.7 Million Federal Grant for Shipbuilding Skills Training

Date: October 21, 2025

Jackson, MS –

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) has been awarded $5.7 million as part of over $86 million in Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund grants from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to support workforce development in critical sectors, including shipbuilding.

Administered through the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration, the grants will reimburse employers for training in high-demand and emerging industries, addressing critical workforce needs in fields such as welding, marine electrical work, and manufacturing.

“Mississippi plays a vital role in national defense and commercial maritime strength,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. “Our state is home to the best shipbuilders on the planet, and we want even more Mississippians to enter this high-paying field. This investment will help ensure our people have the skills and opportunities to support that mission for years to come.”

“This grant will help strengthen shipbuilding in Mississippi and create job opportunities for our residents,” said Dr. Bill Ashley, MDES Executive Director.

“Mississippi is proud to be among the states selected for this critical investment,” said Leonard Bentz, Executive Director of the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District (SMPDD). “This grant allows us to scale what works, introduce innovative training strategies, and prepare our people for the industries that are driving economic growth.”

Mississippi intends to use the grant exclusively for shipbuilding, expanding training programs for major employers like Ingalls Shipbuilding, Bollinger Shipyards, and United States Marine, Inc., which collectively employ over 11,000 workers. This investment comes at a critical time, as these companies anticipate a need to fill 2,500 new positions annually while also addressing turnover and upskilling current employees.

The Twin Districts Local Workforce Development Area, managed by the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, will implement tailored training programs based on feedback from employers. Key initiatives will focus on technical training for entry-level positions, leadership development for supervisors, and upskilling programs.

Mississippi’s initiative aligns with statewide goals to enhance workforce readiness and strategically supports shipbuilding, a vital sector for national defense and economic growth.

