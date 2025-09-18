Jackson, MS –

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) is pleased to announce the upcoming 2025 Mississippi State Agency Job Fair, scheduled for September 25, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Mississippi Trade Mart, located at 1200 Mississippi Street in Jackson, MS. This important event is organized in partnership with the Mississippi State Personnel Board and several state agencies, as part of the Governor’s Job Fair Network.

Governor Tate Reeves stated, “The Mississippi State Agency Job Fair is a great way for Mississippians who are looking to find a job, a better job, or make a career change, to have the opportunity to network with key people in the employment community.”

Job seekers will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from over 25 state agencies that are actively seeking qualified candidates. Attendees will be able to discuss their skills and experiences with hiring personnel who are committed to supporting them in finding suitable positions. Adam Todd, Director of Business Outreach & Quality Assurance, noted, “This is a chance for participants to learn about the meaningful work available within these organizations and how a career in state government can serve their communities.”

Attendees are recommended to dress for success and review the list of participating agencies and their job openings before the event. Copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.

For further information about the job fair and a list of participating employers, please visit jobfairs.ms.gov. We hope to see you there as you take the next steps in your career journey.